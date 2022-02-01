Why I picked Umo Eno as my successor ― Emmanuel

As controversy continues to trail the choice of Umo Bassey Eno, as the next in line to take over the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom state, governor Udom Emmanuel, has opened up on why he had to settle on his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, after months of telling the people of the state that he was waiting for God to reveal his successor.

Rev. Eno, a businessman with a strong presence in the hospitality and hotel industry, is having his first in politics, having been drafted into the State Executive Council (SEC) to replace the late Ime Ekpo, the erstwhile Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, about a year ago.

Speaking at the first consultation visit by Eno and his campaign team at the Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel explained that his decision was based on the fact that the state would fare better under Rev. Eno, after his exit in 2023.

.He claimed that he waited for God to reveal to him the one who would continue with the development strides recorded in the state in the last couple of years under his watch, which motivated him to unveil his choice on Sunday before the elders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and religious leaders at a meeting at the Governor’s Lodge.

The governor said the choice of Mr. Eno, was based on the love he has for the state, adding that the state needs someone with the expertise and development drive to sustain his legacies of industrialization, infrastructural and human capital development.

He said: “Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this state, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six-plus years and then move the needle even further as a God-fearing, humble and a successful entrepreneur.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, he is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch and has a compelling story of humble beginning. He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity.

“He will be coming to the office of the governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people. He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six-plus years will be maintained.

“His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people. He came from the Police barracks, where, as he said during his thanksgiving service last year, life was dreary and hope seemed a distant ingredient.

“Through hard work, he summoned hope and overcame his early difficulties and ended up as one of the biggest employers of labour in our state. His story is a testament to our ‘Dakkada’ (stand up) philosophy; one that will inspire and motivate our youths”

The Governor said that he never looked for a surrogate to do a third term but rather was looking for a man of exceptional capacity, of peace and humility and enjoined all peace-loving and progress-minded Akwa Ibomites to rally round and support Eno, who he described as “God’s choice”.

