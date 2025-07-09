Why I may support Atiku in 2027 — Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign, has announced his support for a northern candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Okonkwo, President Bola Tinubu will retain power in 2027 if the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presents a southern candidate as its presidential flag bearer.

Speaking to Channels TV on Tuesday, Okonkwo believes the opposition must rally behind a strong northern contender with national appeal to unseat Tinubu.

“My strategy this time around is that I am going to support a northerner in 2027.

“It must be a northerner that the whole north is willing to support. If the whole north is willing to support an Atiku, why not? If the whole north is willing to support a Tambuwal, why not?

“The person must be qualified, and if he has experience in the presidency, it is an added advantage, and when he puts up something from the south, that will push him through,” Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo criticised the idea of presenting a fresh southerner to compete against Tinubu, saying it’s like zoning the ticket to Tinubu, which would guarantee his win.

“Anybody telling you to bring a fresh southerner to compete against Tinubu, a southerner, is trying to tell you to zone the ticket to Tinubu—and Tinubu will win outright,” he stated.

According to Okonkwo, the opposition coalition must present a northerner to challenge Tinubu.

He emphasised that if a southeasterner wins the presidency without the establishment’s support, their victory would likely be stolen.

“If you bring somebody from the Southeast, even if he wins, they will steal it from him… But if you bring somebody from the north, nobody will prevail on him to leave his victory because he is not from the same side as you,” he said.

Okonkwo’s comments come after he parted ways with the Labour Party in July 2024, citing internal crises and Obi’s failure to resolve them.

He now supports a coalition aimed at ousting President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.