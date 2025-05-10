Why I may drag EFCC to Court — VeryDarkMan

Popular social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has explained why he may take legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his release from the anti-graft agency custody.

VeryDarkMan, in a video message posted on social media, revealed that the agency took a picture with their placard, warning that there may be legal action if the placard picture is published on their website or social media with money laundering allegation.

Tribune Online reports that VeryDarkMan also disclosed that his phone is currently with the EFCC, expressing concerns that the agency might tamper with his personal documents.

“EFCC, I want us to start a friendship, but what could ruin that friendship is if you people post the picture you took of me and label it as money laundering. If you post that picture claiming it’s about money laundering, then you should also release the full context behind it,” he stated.

He insisted that should the EFCC go ahead to publish the photo with such a claim, he would challenge it legally.

“If I see my picture on your website with a caption suggesting money laundering, you’ll have to prove it. That’s where our issue will begin—and we will settle it in court. It might even become the first open court case of its kind. If you go ahead and post it, it simply means the picture with the alleged money laundering claim is false,” he threatened.

“If you truly want friendship, remove any association of that image with money laundering, because it’s a lie against me. I don’t mind anything else you put up—no problem. In fact, I even want to use your placard as my profile picture,” VDM added.

Speaking on the Bank whose premises he was said to have been arrested, the influencer accused the bank of sharing misleading content about his situation.

“As for GTBank, I’m coming to explain what happened. What you people did is crazy, I’ve seen the various images and videos you posted online. Did you think I wouldn’t survive or come out? I’m out now, and I have evidence. Your only saving grace is if the EFCC deletes those videos. I have the full footage of how everything happened. If they delete it, that will also be a problem—for them,” he declared.

While describing EFCC as a “potential future friend,” he reiterated that publishing the disputed image could permanently damage their relationship.

“EFCC is my potential future friend, but what could ruin that friendship is if that picture is released. We’ll be in and out of court. Yes, you’re a big agency, part of the government, but I promise you—I’ll give you stress. That’s just the truth. It will damage your image and integrity. And it will further prove that what you posted online isn’t the truth,” he warned.

