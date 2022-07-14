Why I made ‘Money Miss Road’ ― Joy Odiete, Blue Pictures’ boss

Joy Odiete, the chief executive officer of Blue Pictures Entertainment and producer of the highly-anticipated action-comedy film, ‘Money Miss Road’, scheduled for global theatrical release on July 22, 2022, has explained the reason behind assembling the hugely talented cast and crew members who worked tirelessly to bring the film to reality.

During a recent interaction with journalists, Odiete, who is Nigeria’s only female leading a global film distribution company, explained that the film was conceived to explore a rare genre that is lacking in the Nigerian cinema ecosystem. She says, “Yes, ‘Money Miss Road’ is out in cinemas on July 22. It is an action-comedy film; a combination rarely seen in Nigerian cinemas as seen from the trajectory and history of the box office. ‘Money Miss Road’ is a buffet served with a lot for everyone to chew on seeing all what have been going on in the country today. We know that all societal issues cannot be corrected in one day, but ‘Money Miss Road’ succinctly covered all the salient points on what dynamics certain issues should take in terms of closure. To cinema lovers, if you love ‘Gone’, you will love ‘Money Miss Road’. We have to live, love, learn and laugh.”

Directed by award-winning Obi Emelonye, the brain behind blockbusters like ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, ‘BADAMASI’, ‘Mirror Boy’, the film features legendary entertainer, Charly Boy in wit-for-wit, fist-for-fist dramatic expressions alongside comedy skit-maker, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny), Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Melvin Oduah, Oma Iyasara and Anthony Monjaro.

It highlights the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, reflecting on the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh2funny) and Joseph ( Jide Achufusi), whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin would set up for a life of luxury as well as misery.

Shot in locations at Lagos and Abuja, the movie is a partnership between Blue Pictures Entertainment and The Nollywood Factory, with Odinaka Emmanuel Offia as the Executive Producer.