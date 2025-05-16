Why I made Maiwada the first ‘Dan Amanar Katsina’ —Emir

A silent philanthropist, Dr Haruna Umar Maiwada was turbaned as first “Dan Amar Katsina” by his Royal Highness, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman. The turbaning day, May 3, was like a Sallah celebration in Katsina as the city centre stood still with dignitaries and the masses alike trooping in to witness the turbaning ceremony.

Unlike the likes of Aliko Dangote and Dahiru Mangal in Katsina, Dr Haruna is not known in person by many people. However, his silent but massive philanthropic activities have been in the media which he prohibits publicising him. People said, it is the silent qualities he has that earned him the title “Dan Amana,” because he conducts his activities silently for the sake of Allah.

Unlike other titles bestowed on people which are transferable, the title “Dan Amana”, is an earned title, said Malam Bala, an elderly man, who admired and has benefited from Dr Haruna’s philanthropic activities.

Malam Bala, who trekked from Kaita, a suburb of Katsina, to witness the turbaning ceremony, said Dr Hamza is a man of the people. “That man,” pointing at Dr Haruna, who was riding a horse after the turbaning event, “is a man of the people. He is kind and helpful in all respects.

“Whatever is your business, Dr Hamza will assist you to progress. He helps us; helps our children to trade and attend school, as a gift to us. Dr Haruna protects our children from indulging in committing crimes to make money.”

At the turbanning event, His Royal Highness, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, described Dr Hamza as a silent philanthropist who is helping people without letting anyone know.

“He is our brother; our son; the trust keeper. The title Dan Amana was bestowed on you, because you can be trusted. You don’t expose what you do or your interactions with anybody as most people do. You help people without letting other people know. That’s why the title is bestowed on you.

“Have you ever seen someone’s mother trek down to witness his turbaning? Because she admires your qualities that’s why she is here with us. I therefore call on you to keep doing the good things you are doing,” the emir concluded.

Dr Haruna Umar Maiwada, the first Dan Amanar Sarkin Katsina, was born into the family of the late Allhaji Ummaru Sulaiman Maiwada. He began his basic education at Katsina Capital School and completed it at LEA Primary School Abuja. He attended Government College Katsina (GCK) where he served as the prefect of Magaji House. After secondary education, he went to School of Basic and Remedial Studies, Funtua, from where he gained admission into Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to study for a BSc Degree in Biochemistry.

He served as the president of the National Association of Biochemistry Students, ABU Chapter. He also earned an MBA at Nile University of Nigeria.

In 2015, Dr Haruna established Maiwada Global Concepts Limited, a company which focuses on improving the living standards of people in both urban and rural communities.

The organisation provides essential social amenities such as food, medical care, clean water and educational support. The company also trains youth and women in entrepreneurial and vocational skills enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of his state Katsina and the country at large.

Dr Haruna is a pillar of community development in Katsina State. His philanthropic activities stand tall as his initiatives which span across all sections, addressing critical needs of the communities and fostering sustainable development.

Some of the humanitarian services he renders include empowering the vulnerable and free feeding. Because Dr Haruna understands the many challenges faced by a lot of families, he initiated a free feeding programmes which are aimed at alleviating hunger and malnutrition. These programmes which he renders silently became significant in providing nutritious meals to children, the elderly and other vulnerable. That’s why the emir’s place was filled with so many people during the turbaning event.

Because of the importance of water in life, Dr Maiwada’s efforts to provide free water supply by drilling boreholes and maintaining water facilities, have been transformative. He has improved sanitation and reduced waterborne diseases, thereby enhancing overall health of the community.

He has also provided access roads. Because he recognises the importance of connectivity, especially in rural areas, Dr Haruna spearheaded the construction and rehabilitation of access roads. These roads have facilitated easier movement of goods and people, boosted local economies and provided timely access to essential services like healthcare and education.

Driven by a sense of responsibility and empathy, his Maiwada Foundation has organised several food distribution programmes aimed at supporting widows, orphans, the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community.

For instance, he empowered over 5,000 women and youth with various trainings and empowerment of cash grants of between N40,000 and N80,000, grinding machines and water pumps for irrigation farming.

In the education sector, the foundation has distributed laptops, offered educational support to children of the poor and enrolled over 500 students in various private schools. The foundation has also paid JAMB fees for over 850 students. The foundation’s scholarship programme is ongoing. It gives scholarship to over 1000 students every year across Katsina State.

When he was turbaned as “Dan Amanar Sarkin Katsina,” Dr Haruna expressed gratitude to Allah and said, “I am very happy and excited today as I am bestowed with ‘Dan Amanar Katsina.’ The most interesting thing is that I am the first ‘Dan Amanar Katsina,’ therefore, it’s a milestone for me and my family. I am proud of the title bestowed on me and as the Emir instructed. I intend to use the title to keep on doing what I have been doing for the development of our people.”

Dr Haruna’s mother, Hajiya Amina Musa Kaita, who was at the turbaning event, expressed her appreciation. “With immense joy and gratitude, we celebrate the coronation ceremony of our beloved son.

“This special occasion marks not only a proud milestone in his life, but also a reflection of the values, love and support that have shaped his journey so far. May this new chapter be filled with wisdom, strength and humility as he handles the responsibilities ahead,” she said.

The turbaning event coincided with President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Katsina and the wedding of Governor Dikko Radda’s daughter. This gave a number of dignitaries the chance to attend all the ceremonies.

Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the chief whip of the state was among the fathers of the event. There was also the attendance of Senator Abdulaziz Musa ‘Yar adua, the chairman Northern Senators Forum and Honourable Garba Datti, APC Deputy National Chairman and Honourable Abu Mohammed Ali, representative of the Speaker of the National Assembly. There was also Yeriman Kano and chairman of Katsina Local Government, Hon. Isa Miqdad.

READ ALSO: Katsina emirate bans open grazing in metropolis, environs