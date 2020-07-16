Why I love to make women comfortable in their body ― Lisa Ogunrobo

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s clothing brands, Lisa Osarumen Ogunrobo has revealed what actually made her take up the fashion business.

The mother of one who has Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh as brand ambassadors and brand influencers respectively said making women look comfortable has become a big part of her life as she continues to expand her frontiers.

Speaking with Tribune Online, Ogunrobi said, “Fashion means everything to me. It gives me so much confidence, there is this confidence about a woman that dresses well. My mission and aim are to make every woman feel comfortable and confident in their body. Fashion is a reflection of who we are and what we believe. The fashion industry contributes to society by allowing us to express ourselves, our creativity and our beliefs to the world. And in my own little way, I want to make women express their inner selves through fashion because when you are fashionable you are emboldened and rearing to take on the world.”

She added that her fascination for her life’s calling didn’t start as a venture to make money, saying it was more of passion that later caught fire and became a means of livelihood.

“I have always loved to wear nice clothes and I also want women to wear nice clothes too. So, I can’t say it was tough or easy at the beginning because during school days it wasn’t about the money. But now I can say it’s tough, trying to satisfy all customers, updating new pictures, the more your business expands, the more challenges you face, just be positive. I will just advise women out there to pursue their dreams and do what they love,’ she said.

She founded the Melisakim Clothing brand in 2014, then as Pretiwomannn Store in her university days. It was when she married and relocated to Abuja that Melisakim emerged, a name that merges alphabetical characters from her name, her daughter and her husband.

“It was the first, Pretiwomannn store in my university days. A very small store close to my hostel where I sell clothes to students. Melisakim founded in. 2014. Then when I got married and wanted to open a store in Abuja. I decided to change the name, so I can Include my daughter’s name too, Kim. Which made it Melisakim.,” she revealed.