Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has shared the reasons behind his relocation from Nigeria to the United States.

In an interview with Channel TV’s Seun Okinbaloye on the ‘Mic podcast’ released on YouTube, Adeyemi detailed the events that influenced his decision.

In 2020, Adeyemi was among the prominent Nigerian clerics who publicly condemned police actions against #EndSARS protesters.

This condemnation led to a criminal complaint being filed against him and 50 others, including several celebrities.

Despite the legal challenges and an eventual court order halting the prosecution, Adeyemi faced a different set of personal challenges that influenced his relocation.

Adeyemi explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic began, all his children were in the U.S., so the family stayed together there.

As services were about to resume in Nigeria, the #EndSARS protests erupted, resulting in violence, which delayed their return.

However, it was a series of unsettling dreams that ultimately convinced Adeyemi and his wife to stay in the U.S. longer.

He recounted how his wife first had a troubling dream about returning to Nigeria, followed by his own dream in which he was violently attacked.

“My wife had a dream in which she travelled to Nigeria and returned to the US, which was a bad dream. I told her I don’t like this dream.

“Three days later, I had a mine. We both travelled to Nigeria in my dream, and I was in a big fight,” Adeyemi said.

This dream was so intense that he woke up shouting the name of Jesus Christ, which alarmed his wife.

This prompted the couple to pray fervently, sensing a looming danger.

Despite their prayers, the unsettling dreams continued whenever they planned to return to Nigeria.

Adeyemi mentioned that he had never experienced multiple dreams about the same event in one night, which made the situation even more alarming.

Their concerns were further validated when family members in Nigeria also expressed unease about their potential return.

“A few days later, we called family members in Nigeria, and one person said, ‘I’m feeling very uncomfortable about you travelling to Nigeria.’ We called another family member who said, ‘I feel uncomfortable about you coming. What is going on?’” Adeyemi recalled.

Convinced that these were divine warnings, Adeyemi held a Zoom meeting with the top 120 leaders of Daystar Christian Centre to discuss the situation.

The church elders supported his decision to stay in the U.S. for as long as necessary.

“They said you’ve never deceived us before. If God asks you to stay, stay as long as He directs. We’ll continue this journey,” Adeyemi stated.

Watch the video below:

Why I left Nigeria — Pastor Sam Adeyemi pic.twitter.com/lNztHgJq2t — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 26, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

