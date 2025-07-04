Why I joined ADC coalition with El-Rufai — Aisha Yesufu

Activist and co-convener of the defunct Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has defended her decision to align with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the newly formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Facing backlash on social media over the alliance, Yesufu took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that her decision was guided by strategic considerations, not personal sentiments.

According to her, nation-building is not a “romantic affair,” and leveraging El-Rufai’s political clout and combative style could be instrumental in unseating President Bola Tinubu.

“Nasir El-Rufai @elrufai has a nuisance value: his anger and vindictiveness, and you think I will not use that?” she wrote.

“Let me laugh in 3D!!!!!! You think nation building is a romantic affair? I am okay with looking bad while you look good.”

Yesufu’s remarks come amid mounting criticism over the coalition’s composition, which includes several controversial figures from past administrations.

Despite their well-documented history of political differences, Yesufu argued that the priority now is rallying all available forces to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.

The coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform, includes opposition leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, and aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

