Why I honoured my parents with elderly care home — Sobowale

By: Success Gbadeyen

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has explained why she established an elderly care home in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, naming the facility after her late parents as a lasting tribute to their legacy.

The actress said the initiative was inspired by her desire to honour her parents, Joseph and Esther Olagookun, whose lives were dedicated to education and service to humanity.

The home, known as Joseph and Esther Homes, was named in recognition of the contributions of her parents, both of whom were educators. Her father was a retired school principal, while her mother served as a headmistress.

Beyond preserving their memory, Sobowale’s initiative also reflects her personal experience as a caregiver in the United Kingdom, where she spent several years caring for elderly people before returning to Nigeria to continue her acting career.

The experience, coupled with her appreciation of her parents’ legacy, informed her decision to establish a facility where older people could receive professional care, support and attention in a dignified environment.