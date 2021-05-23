Why I gave my life to Christ —D’banj

Nigerian singer, D’banj may soon take up the gospel and quit secular music if what he said at a recent church event is anything to go by. Just weeks back, Chidinma of Kedike fame announced that she has quit secular music for gospel to the surprise of her fans.

D’banj who seems to be toeing same path in a video that went viral declared that serving God with everything he has is the ultimate goal for him. For somebody who has toured the world with his music and won music awards within and outside the country, coming back home to take up the gospel came as a surprise to many.

While a section of his fans welcomed D’banj’s decision, others simply said he was only trying to keep himself in the news and stay relevant.

D’banj in company with his wife at a church function in Abuja, declared that he has given his life to Christ but didn’t confirm if he would quit singing secular songs.

It will be recalled that the singer and his wife who are enjoying their time together with their son had lost a son three years back when he drowned in a pool inside the singer’s house.

In the video, the singer said he has come to give thanks to God for blessing him with all he has ever prayed for, adding that there was no reason to hold back anything but to let go.

