Why I’m contesting against Tinubu in 2027 — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained his decision to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, saying it was driven by concerns over Nigeria’s economic direction, declining opportunities and what he described as shortcomings in the present administration’s governance approach.

Makinde, who supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the 2023 general election, said his decision to contest against the President was neither born of a personal disagreement nor driven by the ambition to occupy the Presidential Villa, but by his conviction that Nigeria needed a change of direction.

The governor, who disclosed that he no longer believed the Tinubu administration was leading the country towards the future he had envisaged, said he initially supported the President because of his political experience and perceived ability to unite Nigerians across political and regional divides.

Explaining his position, Makinde said, “I supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023. Today, I am running against him in the 2027 presidential election.

“Some people have asked what changed. Others believe there must have been a personal disagreement between us.

“I understand why they would think that. But my decision is not about a personal disagreement or an ambition to occupy Aso Rock. It is about the future of Nigeria and the opportunities available to Nigerians.”

According to him, his support for Tinubu in 2023 was based on the expectation that the President would establish a government of national unity and competence capable of addressing the country’s economic challenges and improving the living conditions of citizens.

However, he said developments over the past three years had weakened his confidence in the administration’s ability to fulfil those expectations.

The governor, while reflecting on his background, said he grew up in a lower-middle-class family, with his father working as a teacher before retraining as an accountant and his mother serving as a civil servant and telephone operator.

He said his upbringing exposed him to the opportunities available in Nigeria at a time when education, hard work and determination could provide a pathway to a better life.

Makinde, who attended Bishop Phillips Academy, Ibadan, before studying electrical engineering at the University of Lagos, said his professional journey demonstrated the possibilities Nigeria could offer ordinary citizens when the right opportunities were available.

He explained that after acquiring skills in industrial measurement and safety systems, he established Makon Engineering and Technical Services at the age of 29 and gradually developed it into a business with operations beyond Nigeria.

“I did not achieve this because I came from a wealthy or politically connected family. I had an education, acquired useful skills, found opportunities and worked to make the most of them.

“Nigeria gave me the opportunity to live my dreams. And that is what troubles me about the Nigeria we have today,” he said.

The governor questioned the opportunities available to young Nigerians, particularly graduates and skilled individuals struggling to secure meaningful employment or establish sustainable businesses.

He asked how many Nigerian parents could confidently assure their children that hard work and determination would guarantee them a better future.

According to him, his political journey was influenced by the desire to create opportunities for more Nigerians rather than depend solely on philanthropy to address social and economic challenges.

Makinde said he initially supported individuals and families through educational assistance and other interventions but later realised that philanthropy alone could not address the needs of millions of Nigerians.

“I could help someone pay school fees or start a business. But what about the millions of Nigerians who needed those same opportunities?” he asked.

He said the realisation informed his decision to enter politics, adding that he had made several unsuccessful attempts to secure elective office between 2007 and 2015, including two senatorial contests and a governorship election.

His political efforts eventually yielded results in 2019, when he was elected governor of Oyo State.

Makinde said he entered government without a political godfather, stressing that his administration had demonstrated the possibility of achieving results through institutional development, deliberate policies and commitment to public service.

“I entered office without a political godfather. I have often said that I had no godfather, only God the Father,” he stated.

The governor, who said his seven years in office had strengthened his understanding of governance, acknowledged that he had made mistakes but maintained that he had learnt from them and remained committed to improving the lives of citizens.

Makinde also defended his decision to seek the presidency in 2027, saying Nigeria could not afford another four years of what he described as an unfavourable economic and governance trajectory.

He said that although some people had suggested that he should postpone his presidential ambition until 2031 or 2035, the situation in the country required urgent intervention.

According to him, prolonged economic difficulties, rising business costs, unemployment and declining public confidence in government were among the issues that informed his decision.

“When I declared my intention to run for President on 14 May 2026, some people asked why I was in such a hurry. They said I could wait until 2031 or even 2035.

“But I look at the Nigeria we have today, and I wonder what opportunities will remain for our children if we continue on this trajectory for another four years,” he said.

He added that his experience as governor had shown him that the policies and decisions of the Federal Government could significantly affect the performance of state governments, regardless of their efforts at the subnational level.

Makinde warned that wrong decisions at the centre over the next four years could further weaken the economy, national institutions and the prospects of younger generations.

“That is why I cannot wait. And it is why I believe we must change direction in 2027,” he declared.

Explaining his loss of confidence in President Tinubu, Makinde identified four major areas of concern, namely the disconnect between economic stabilisation and development, what he described as governing by excuses, the pursuit of political power at the expense of national unity, and inadequate protection for citizens affected by economic reforms.

On the economy, he acknowledged improvements in some macroeconomic indicators under the Tinubu administration but argued that such gains had not sufficiently translated into better living conditions for ordinary Nigerians.

He maintained that increased government revenues and improved external reserves would have limited significance if businesses continued to struggle, unemployment remained high and citizens experienced declining purchasing power.

“I acknowledge the improvements in some macroeconomic indicators under this administration. But government revenues and external reserves mean little to ordinary Nigerians if those gains do not translate into productive businesses, jobs, better incomes and improved living conditions,” he said.

He further argued that economic stabilisation and development should not be treated as separate stages that require Nigerians to endure prolonged hardship before enjoying the benefits of government policies.

On governance, Makinde accused the Federal Government of repeatedly attributing the country’s challenges to inherited problems rather than demonstrating measurable progress in addressing them.

“Every government inherits problems, but it is elected to solve them. Over three years into this administration, we are still hearing explanations about inherited poverty, insecurity, electricity problems and other challenges, when Nigerians should be seeing more measurable progress towards resolving them,” he said.

The governor also expressed concern over what he described as the weakening of opposition political parties, arguing that a healthy opposition was necessary for democratic accountability and national development.

He said he had initially expected Tinubu’s political experience and ability to build alliances to translate into a government that prioritised national interests above political considerations.

However, he alleged that the President’s political alliances were serving his political objectives more than the broader interests of the country.

On economic reforms, Makinde said that although he supported the need to reform the petrol subsidy and foreign exchange systems, he disagreed with the manner in which the policies were implemented, particularly the absence of adequate preparation and protection for vulnerable Nigerians.

Using the removal of the petrol subsidy as an example of how he would have handled economic reforms differently, Makinde said the Federal Government should have used the presidential transition period to prepare Nigerians for the policy and put appropriate interventions in place.

He argued that Tinubu was familiar with the possible consequences of abrupt subsidy removal, recalling the President’s opposition to the manner in which the Goodluck Jonathan administration attempted to remove the subsidy in 2012.

According to him, the President also witnessed the petrol and naira scarcity experienced before the 2023 general election and should have anticipated the hardship that could follow major economic adjustments.

Makinde said he would have convened the National Economic Council immediately after assuming office to develop a coordinated response involving state governors.

He explained that such an arrangement would have enabled the Federal Government, states and local governments to agree on interventions, funding arrangements and implementation strategies before introducing the policy.

“We could have identified the interventions required to protect Nigerians, agreed on how they would be funded and established how the Federal Government, states and local governments would work together to deliver them,” he said.

He added that Nigerians should have been provided with clear information on the funds allocated to the interventions, their beneficiaries and the results achieved.

The governor cited his administration’s response to subsidy removal in Oyo State as an example of how governments could combine immediate relief with longer-term economic recovery measures.

He said his government began consultations with organised labour immediately after the announcement of subsidy removal and introduced measures to reduce transportation costs.

According to him, within 11 days, the government announced the deployment of additional Omituntun buses, the retention of existing transport fares and half-price travel for students and senior citizens.

He further disclosed that the state introduced the Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery (SAfER) programme in August 2023 to provide relief to vulnerable households, support small businesses and farmers, and subsidise public transportation.

The programme, he said, provided food relief to 200,000 vulnerable households, alongside loans and agricultural inputs for businesses and farmers.

“Our approach was simple: provide immediate relief while developing measures to help people earn a living,” Makinde said.

He stressed that sound economic decisions must be accompanied by adequate consideration for their impact on citizens, insisting that Nigerians deserved better preparation and protection during the implementation of major reforms.

“Good leadership requires more than making economically sound decisions. It requires understanding how those decisions will affect the people you have been elected to serve,” he added.

As part of his presidential campaign, Makinde said he had developed what he called the Reset Nigeria Agenda, which he described as a programme outlining the changes required to reposition the country and deliver measurable results.

He challenged Nigerians to scrutinise his political record, examine the policies implemented in Oyo State and assess the proposals contained in the agenda rather than accept political promises without questioning them.

The governor said anyone seeking the mandate of Nigerians must be prepared to explain what they intend to do, how they plan to achieve it, when the proposed actions would be implemented and how citizens would measure their success.

“I am not asking you to trust me blindly. I am asking you to examine what I am proposing and decide whether it offers a credible path towards the Nigeria we all deserve,” he said.

Makinde also announced his commitment to serving only one four-year term if elected president, describing his proposed administration as a transitional government of national unity focused on measurable progress.

“I have committed to serving one four-year term as President, leading a transitional government of national unity focused on measurable progress,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that four years would be sufficient to demonstrate that a different approach to governance could produce better results for the country.

The governor also appealed to Nigerians who had become disillusioned with the political process not to abandon their democratic responsibilities, urging them to participate in the 2027 general election.

Acknowledging the growing disappointment among citizens over successive governments and unfulfilled political promises, he said the country still had the potential to provide opportunities for millions of people.

“I am asking you not to give up on Nigeria,” he said, urging citizens to contribute to discussions on the country’s future by asking questions, sharing concerns and examining his proposals.

He added, “The Nigeria that gave me the opportunity to live my dreams should not become a country where our children can no longer dream.

“Please, do not give up on Nigeria. Let us give our country another chance. Let us Reset Nigeria and build a country that works for every Nigerian.

“That is why I am running for President.”