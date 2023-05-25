Reelected Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has disclosed why he dropped his deputy as running-mate for second term in office, stating that it was not his intention to drop Sen Baba Tela as running mate during the last general elections but was forced to do so due to political permutations.

The Governor made the declaration on Thursday while addressing the members of the State Executive Council (SEC) for the last time before the dissolution of the Council preparatory to his inauguration for a second term.

According to him, “This cabinet is the engine room of the administration, my Deputy is here, even though I am not going with him for the second term but he is part and parcel of my administration because we are there in the same political party but it was permutations that left him out of the system.”

Bala Mohammed added that,”Certainly, I don’t have any qualms with him, he is my brother even before we came here, he has been a friend. Nobody should go with the impression that we are not together, it is just the issue of political permutations and so on and so forth.”

He told the appointees that they have been very wonderful in their service to the people of the state in the last 4 years saying,” Let us find it to forgive each other because there is no way we would not have offended each other. I have forgiven you, you too should find it in your hearts to forgive my shortcomings, they were done in the best interest of the state.

Bala Mohammed also attributed the successes of the past 4 years of his first term to the support and cooperation of the members of the SEC saying that, “We have really come thus far because of our working together for the good of the state.”

The Governor boasted that his administration has been able to fulfil all the campaign promises in the areas of roads construction particularly rural roads opening up the villages, schools, health facilities, housing for the people, provision of agricultural inputs and other areas.

He however regretted that “What we have not been able to do is the human capital development, but, we will do that very soon so that there will be effective service delivery to the general public.”

“I want to say with humility that our administration has been appreciated not only by the people of Bauchi State but across the country because we have delivered almost all the campaign promises to the admiration of the people of the state.”

The Governor expressed delight that his administration has wọn many Awards And recognition from many local and international organisations for effective service delivery saying that the lates were that of Primary Healthcare Development and ease of doing business and transparency in financial dealings as well as public procurement and due process.

He however said that all the achievements is still work in progress saying, “We can still do better for the good of the people of the state. We are not doing it with our personal resources, it is not our family money, we are doing it with the resources of the people of Bauchi State.”





He assured that the next 4 years will be more eventful as it will be devoted to more development for the good of all the people of the state calling for support and cooperation of the people of the state.

