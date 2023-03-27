Rachael Omidji

The comedian and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known by her stage as Kiekie, admitted that she doesn’t always try to be friendly to everyone while discussing her interactions with people.

Kiekie, who recently gave birth, asserted that since she might not be able to get others to share her preferences despite her best efforts, she should give up now rather than later.

In an interview on the podcast Tea with Tay, she mentioned the following:

“I don’t believe that things should be handed to me. I believe in owning it. I believe that I am enough. I don’t try to be unnecessarily nice or friendly with people. That is one reality many people are not really open to. No one likes everybody or everything. There are some foods that one does not like. So, why should everybody like one?

“I said to myself if I was not given a platform, I would create one myself. As of that time, I had started posting fashion content, and I had 20,000 followers on Instagram.”

“I am the last child. Being the last child comes with a lot of mischief. I was very mischievous as a child. And, that made me to get away with many things. I attended a girls only school, and I stayed in the hostel. Since I was very young, my parents had known that I was going to be a child of wonders. At no point did they try to stop me.”