Why I don’t keep friends in entertainment industry —Simi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi, has said that she does not have any friends in the entertainment industry, attributing this to her personality and her difficulty with networking.

Speaking in a recent interview with VJ Adams, Simi stated that despite her passion for music, she often feels her personality is not well-suited for the industry she finds herself in. “I’m really bad at that and I always say that I think I have the wrong personality for the industry I have the passion for,” she said.

She explained that her decision to pursue music is based solely on her love for it, even though there are other interests and skills she possesses. “I’m only doing music because I like music and there are many things that I like and know how to do, but I feel like my personality is not compatible,” she said.

Simi described herself as someone who finds it difficult to build connections, especially within professional circles. “I’m really not good at networking and I don’t know how to engage like that,” she admitted.

She added that even the conversation she was having with VJ Adams was unusual for her, pointing out that such rapport is not common in her interactions with people in the media. “The rapport I even have with you I don’t have with many people in the media,” she said.

According to the singer, social interaction does not come naturally to her, and she often has to make extra effort to meet industry expectations. “These things don’t come to me naturally so I have to be extra at it,” she said.

