Why I don’t flaunt my husband online — Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri, has explained why she keeps her husband out of the public spotlight, saying it is a deliberate choice to protect their marriage from external pressure.

In a recent interview, Kadiri revealed that the decision to maintain a private relationship was mutual between her and her husband.

She said it led to a quiet wedding ceremony with only 50 invited guests.

“I invited only 50 people to my wedding. It was exactly what we both wanted, and I didn’t want any drama around my relationship,” she said.

The Edo-born actress described the decision as the best she has ever made, explaining that it has helped her stay grounded and avoid unnecessary interference in her marriage.

“I think that’s the best decision I’ve ever made because it has helped me stay grounded and define my relationship. I also don’t have external factors influencing how I relate with my spouse,” she said.

Ruth Kadiri noted that keeping her husband out of the limelight has also spared him the pressure that comes with being associated with a celebrity.

“People don’t know him, so there’s no pressure on him. He is just living his life and he doesn’t really like attention anyway.”

Addressing speculations that she’s hiding her husband, Kadiri clarified that he is not a secret adding that they attend church and public events together, but since he isn’t a public figure, people don’t easily recognise .

“For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him and that’s enough,” she said.

“I’m not hiding him. We go to church and events together, people post his pictures, but just because you don’t know him, that’s why you think he’s hidden. My life is not as private as people think.”

Recall that Kadiri and her husband got married in a private ceremony in 2019. The couple has two daughters.

