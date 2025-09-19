Why I didn’t want London mayor, Sadiq Khan, at state banquet — Trump

United States President Donald Trump said he did not want London Mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, at the state banquet hosted by the King at Windsor Castle because he considers him “among the worst mayors in the world.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he returned to the US from his trip to the United Kingdom, Trump said, “I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.” He accused the mayor of failing on immigration and crime, saying, “Crime in London is through the roof.”

According to the BBC, Khan did not attend the banquet and did not seek or expect an invitation.

The row is the latest in their feud, which dates back to 2015 when Sir Sadiq criticised Trump’s call to ban Muslims from travelling to the US.

Since then, Trump has labelled him “a stone-cold loser” and a “nasty person,” while the mayor has accused him of stirring up far-right politics.

A source close to Sir Sadiq dismissed Trump’s latest comments, saying: “Trump’s politics is one of fear and division. This includes talking down our great capital city. London is a global success story – it’s open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make London their home.”

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, Sir Sadiq approved plans to fly a “Trump baby” blimp over the city. His second visit, unusual for a non-royal, was marked by official ceremonies but also mass protests, with thousands rallying in Parliament Square.

Tribune Online reports that four men were arrested after images of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle before the banquet.

