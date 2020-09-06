‘Why I didn’t commission projects in the last six years’ ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday said that the huge sum of money with its attendance fanfare that always accompanies project commissioning had prompted his unwillingness to inaugurate any project in six years of his administration.

According to the governor, the funds to celebrate the commissioning of projects could have been used to initiate and execute other projects such as the provision of amenities to communities in need.

But the governor who inaugurated the 47.52 kilometres, Zaki-Biam, Afia – Gbeji road in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA); the Mbaton – Amaafu electricity project as well as the Central primary school, both in Katsina-Ala LGA of the state yesterday said he had to yield to pressure from his allies among them his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

The governor also said, it came to his notice that some of his critics had gone to town that he had not done anything worthwhile, hence his inability to commission projects.

While commissioning the school project in Katsina-Ala, Governor Ortom noted that government had accessed a N4 billion facility and approved the construction of 1000 schools, as well as the renovation of 99 others for the year 2020 projects.

Also speaking at the occasion, immediate past governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam pointed out that he prevailed on Governor Ortom to commission the projects, insisting that if he doesn’t, it would be presumed he has done nothing worthwhile commissioning.

He observed that it was no mean feat for the Governor to construct and rehabilitate projects, just as he advised benefiting communities to take ownership of the project.

Earlier, Chairman, Ukum LGA, Steve Ayua commended the Governor on the exploits he had done in project provisions in the state.

He also appealed to the Governor to work towards ensuring the construction of the 50 kilometres, Sankera-Chito-Vaase road that had impeded on development in the area.

