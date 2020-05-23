Why I did special songs on COVID-19 —Ebenezer Obey

It is no longer news that all hands are on deck in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic and the music sector is not exempted as stakeholders in the industry are contributing in diverse ways, especially through their talents.

The evergreen musician, who also doubles as the General Overseer of the Decross Gospel Mission church, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey had once expressed his concern over the negative effect of the pandemic on humanity and the economy of the country, but has gone extra mile to wax two songs and a video in his Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation studio, at Abeokuta, Ogun State, on the pandemic.

The two songs entitled: ‘Corona Aisan Buburu To ndamu Agbaye and ‘Coronavirus Alejo lo je o’, which have enjoyed massive air play, especially on the internet barely few days of their release, have received encomiums from music lovers from home and abroad, while some music analysts have also described it as a national anthem for any government or individuals willing ensure acute sensitisation against the virus as well as its eradication.

Speaking on the new works which have a semblance of the tunes and percussion of one of his evergreen songs entitled: ‘Oro Ajoso o e’, Obey noted that it was imperative he lent his voice against the coronavirus scourge, as part of his contributions as a respected musician in the country, adding that, “It is true that the deadly disease has affected virtually every part of the world. Nigeria is also feeling the heat. Against all odds, we must not lose hope or give up over the pandemic.”

He added that “I was divinely led to compose the songs and I am confident that it will have a positive impact according to the messages in it. It is dedicated to the fight against coronavirus pandemic and as one of the respected musicians in the country; I am delighted to give my quota through my talent as a support to the collective fight against the virus. We are making efforts in different ways, but it is essential we also lend our voice through our talent and I am confident that God will hear our voices as we continue to seek His face for a solution.”

