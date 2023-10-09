Business consultant-cum-philanthropist, Ms Ishola Okikiayo, has expressed her commitment to always put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in the society, following her life experience as well as to cushion the pressure of the country on the needy.

The Lagos-based CEO, Gonowtravelsandtours, and Gocrest Global Dualcitizenship and Properties, believes every person should be his/her brother’s keeper, especially those who have been blessed with means. Doing charitable works brings true happiness and comes with various other rewards, she claims.

Through her non-governmental organisation, GO Foundation, despite her relatively young age, 28, Okikiayo has been empowering indigent people, particularly with scholarships and entrepreneurship skills.

In just three years of official existence, the foundation has touched many lives; uplifted the underprivileged, paid school fees, and also sponsored children abroad to further their studies.”

“Every month, I visit villages to supply food, render alms, and also pay school fees for indigent students. This month I will be visiting my village and have made up my mind, together with my team, to sponsor 100 children to school.

“I also have a GO Foundation abroad plan where the best three students are sponsored abroad for educational purposes, all expenses paid.”

The serial entrepreneur, who is the first of three siblings fathered by a pastor and trader as a mother, admits her journey to success today has not been an easy one, having gone through a lot including “driving Uber to put food on my table amid other life experiences.” But is grateful to her parents for a strict regime of hard work and education that has served her so well in life.

“My training from my parents has helped me a lot. My mother, for instance, is such a kind and hardworking woman and a business mogul whom I got my smartness and hardworking skills from. Some of my experience growing up was sad, but I see them as part of what has made me stronger today.”

On what drives her, the Lagos indigene said that despite her passion to assist the poor, sometimes the fear of future menace by those abandoned on the streets who may also take to drugs and other criminal activities is a constant minder.

“My dream in the next five years is to take thousands of children off the streets and gift them a better life. The children we fail to train could end up being a menace to us in the future,” she explained.

According to Okikiayo, she instituted the foundation because of her passion to always support the needy and wanted to be a source of happiness and blessing to people.





“I know what it feels like to be in need. Also, my past struggles in life are part of what motivates me. Hence I decided to have my foundation so I can fulfill part of my dreams and purpose through charity,” she said.