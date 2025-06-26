Why I declined assent to NDLEA Amendment Bill — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has explained his decision to decline signing the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Amendment Bill, 2025 into law.

In a letter presented at plenary on Thursday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the President stated that he was refusing assent to the NDLEA Amendment Bill in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution.

He pointed out that the amendment to the bill sought to allow the agency to retain a percentage of the proceeds from drug-related crimes for its operations.

He noted that this approach conflicts with existing laws, which stipulate that all proceeds from crime must be deposited in a dedicated account.

According to the President, only he has the legal authority to withdraw from such an account, and this requires the approval of the National Assembly.

This process is intended to promote accountability and mutual respect between the Executive and the Legislature.

Details later

