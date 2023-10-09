Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has explained that he opted to transform his gender after realizing that he would do better as a woman.

The LGBT activist revealed this in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

According to him, he was born as a man back in 1992 but told himself he wanted to be a woman as soon as he was able to differentiate between left and right.

Bobrisky noted that although there is nothing wrong with being a man, he identified better with the female gender and did not regret the decision.

He also revealed that he did not care about criticism from people about his choice of lifestyle and would never apologise to anyone for choosing to be a woman.

He, however, declared herself the sexiest transgender woman in the world, saying that money has helped him become who he wanted to be.

He wrote, “Meet the sexiest trans on earth🌍

OKUNEYE Idris believe MONEY💰answer all demand. With money you can be whoever you want to be on earth. Idris was born a man 1992 on August 31st. Immediately I got into this earth and also mature enough to differentiate between my right and left, I told myself I want to be a WOMAN. There’s nothing bad about being a man, truth be told. But I see myself doing better in life as a woman. Women are so caring, soft hearted, beautiful and hardworking.. I saw all these characteristics in me growing up, especially growing up with an amazing mother.

“I’m not regretting taking this BOLD step. Instead I’m glad I took the bold step to become who I want to be and not ready and will never apologize to anyone. Yes people will say a lot of trash do i care ? No !!! I don’t care…everyone is entitled to their opinions but when it comes to my life ur opinions are completely TRASH!!!

“Ever since I started transitioning into a woman I gave myself this name BOBRISKY… yes BOBRISKY because I took a lot of risks to be a woman today. Risk going under several knife 🔪 and still living. I’m a successful woman today with so much fame, houses, cars etc… Lastly, don’t be scared of who you want to be. Just do you everyone will be alright.”

