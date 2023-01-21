Why I chose Auwal Jatau as my Gubernatorial running mate — Bauchi Gov

For the first time since he announced the member representing Zaki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Muhammad Auwal Jatau as his running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election, Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has opened up on the reason that informed his decision.

The Governor who is seeking reelection under the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) surprised the people of the state when he selected Auwal Jatau as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections in the State dropping his present Deputy, Sen Baba Tela.

Bala Mohammed who was speaking during his campaign tour at the palace of the District Head of Katagum in the Zaki local government area said that he chose his running mate from the area because he has confidence in the people of the area to deliver for the PDP.

The Governor said, “I want to inform you that the vote I got in Zaki LGA in the 2019 general election, is what made me select Auwal Jatau, your son as my Deputy governorship running mate, in our struggle for a second term in office.”

According to the Governor, “Zaki LGA was the only local government area I won my 2019 gubernatorial elections 100 per cent out of the 20 LGAs in the State. And I also appealed to the people of Zaki to double it this time around by voting PDP from top to bottom.”

In his words: “With due regard and consideration to other LGAs, I didn’t mean to demean the other 19 LGAs, but it’s the truth and it’s also in reality. The people voted for us and we have to compensate them, that is the reason I selected your son as my running mate.”

The Governor then appealed to the people of Gamawa and Zaki local government areas to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP massively in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor said that the PDP remains the only party to salvage the nation from its present situation, therefore, urging Nigerian eligible voters to massively vote for Atiku Abubakar.

He said that, presently, Atiku Abubakar stands as the only leader that could salvage the country from its economic doldrums and restore the lost glory of the country if elected as the nation’s number one citizen.

Bala Mohammed who is seeking his re-election for a second term in office, promised the mammoth crowd that besieged the Gamawa stadium, the venue of the campaign launch, that if elected, he will build a sesame industry to ease their incessant flooding in the area.