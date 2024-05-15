Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed why he is not yet ready to become a father.

The 32-year-old artist shared that he feels unable to provide the necessary attention to children at this point in his life.

Burna Boy made these remarks during a recent Instagram live session when responding to a fan’s question about fatherhood.

He explained that he plans to have children only when he feels more settled or is married, ensuring he can give them the attention they deserve.

“Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet.

“Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me?I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living.

“So until I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, I’m not having no kid.

“I feel like my kids deserved better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

On the allegations that he is impotent, Burna Boy said, “When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant.

“Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true,” he said.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE