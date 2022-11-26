Why I can’t get pregnant, BBNaija star, Khloe reveals

Big Brother Naija Season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi Iretioluwa, known professionally as Khloe has revealed that her womb is currently sealed and so she can only get pregnant if she wishes to do so.

The reality TV star made this revelation during an interview with an On-Air Personality, Chude Jideonwo, on a programme tagged “WithChude”.

According to her, she has an implant inside her which makes it easy for her to not get pregnant unless she feels the time is right.

In her exact words, she said: “I can’t get pregnant if I don’t want to do. I have an implant. This is the first time I’m saying this on TV.”

While speaking on the one thing she will never do for money, she disclosed that on no condition will she be found sleeping with a man because of money.

“I don’t care if your sister is an ‘Aristo’, but I will never sleep with any man for money.”

She added that “When it comes to relationships, I think I’m taking my time to find the right man. 100 can come, I can decide to flirt with 100, but I know what I’m looking for.”

The reality star also knocked those criticising her for doing surgeries on her body, while answering a question from the interview host on whether or not surgery glorifies God.

She said, “A woman that has a fibroid goes through surgery. Why can’t you leave it and let God take it out of you? If you know that surgery doesn’t glorify God, don’t do it for your cancer. We all went under the knife, we were all oscillated, we all slept and woke up to be another person. So why are you judging me?”

Apart from being a reality star, Khloe is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Kokobykhloe beauty and Kokobykhloe fashion.





