Why I can’t forget ex-President Buhari — Farida Waziri

Former Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farida Waziri, has revealed why the late former President Muhammadu Buhari will always remain unforgettable in her life.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Waziri said the death of the former President had touched millions of Nigerians and served as a reminder that people are remembered for the values they upheld in life.

“It is a solemn reminder that no matter the trials and complexities of life, a man would be remembered by the values he or she steadfastly upheld,” she stated.

Waziri described Buhari as a man of discipline, truth, and incorruptibility whose fight against corruption never wavered throughout his years in public service.

“In President Buhari, Nigeria witnessed a man whose life was shaped by discipline, defined by incorruptibility and anchored in an unwavering commitment to truth. From his early days as a military ruler to his democratic tenure as President, his devotion to the fight against corruption remained undimmed,” she said.

According to her, Buhari’s personal life reflected his values, as he chose to lead by example and held himself to high moral standards.

ALSO READ: NIS to launch digital CERPAC platform August 1

“Buhari was resolute in his pursuit of integrity in public service, even when it meant walking a lonely road. His personal conduct spoke louder than rhetoric—he lived modestly, acted justly and held himself to a higher standard,” she noted.

Waziri said her personal encounter with the late President further deepened her respect for him, recalling how he corrected an injustice done to her during her time in service.

“I pay tribute to him not only as a public servant but as one whose principled actions touched my own life. In a system where justice is often elusive, President Buhari stood firm for what was right,” she said.

She explained that Buhari approved the correction of her retirement rank to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), an act she said spoke volumes about his sense of justice.

“President Buhari may have departed this world, but his legacy of moral strength and relentless anti-corruption crusade will echo through generations. He recognises truth and acts on it,” Waziri said.

“May history remember him kindly, as a soldier, a statesman, and above all, a man of integrity. May his soul find peaceful repose.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE