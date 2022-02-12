Why I can’t feature musicians like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido —Oluwatoyosi Ojo, gospel artiste

Oluwatoyosi Ojo is an evangelist and gospel artist with three albums to her credit. In this interview by KINGSLEYALUMONA, she speaks about her music and the music industry, and her evangelistic work. Excerpts:

What inspired you into gospel music?

Music means a lot to me. It means life and a form of spiritual expression. It is the spiritual channel I use in communicating to souls — the divine message given to me from the heavens. Music heals, it comforts, it assures, and it gives life.

What is unique about your song, music and ministry?

One unique thing about my songs, music and career is that they bring people closer to God. The presence of the Holy Spirit in my songs and God being the source of my inspiration are also unique factors.

Are you currently signed to a record label/band/manager?

Currently, I am not signed to any record label. I have been the only one handling it and it is quite challenging. I am open to any favourable record deal, as it has been my dream to get my music across to a larger or global audience. The only medium I am using to get my music across to its target audience is by ministering in churches, crusades, Christian conferences and also through the new monthly praise programme I just started on CyberMedia titled: ‘From Pain To Praise’. It usually comes every last Sunday of the month by 2 pm, and it can be watched live on Facebook @ ojo toyossy.

Tell us about your songs/album and the level of exposure/success you have recorded with them.

I have been able to produce three albums. The first one is ‘IgbaOpe’ which was produced in 2014. The second one is ‘Oba Totosin’ which was produced in 2018. And the third one is ‘The giver of all’ (‘Olufunni Lohungbogbo’) which was produced in 2020. Some of the tracks in these albums are gaining spiritual currency in many homes and churches, but there is still a need to get them across to a larger audience.

What five musicians would you like to feature in your next music project?

I would like to feature or work with (Our Mother) Evangelist Bola Aare, Bunmi Akinanu, Bukola Akinade, Dunsi Oyekan and Mummy Tope Alabi. These are great gospel artists that I have been blessed through their songs and ministries.

As a gospel artist, do you see anything wrong in working with secular musicians like Burna Boy, Simi, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, etc.?

Yes. This is because their songs are secular and the thematic preoccupations of their songs and music are different from that of a gospel minister. I am a gospel minister.

What do you think could be done to make gospel music more attractive and profitable like its secular counterpart?

The primacy of gospel music is not for aesthetic purposes or for commercial priorities. It is to evangelise to souls, to win souls for Christ. In order to achieve these significances, people of the Kingdom whom God has blessed tremendously should pull in their God-given financial resources in promoting gospel music. NGOs should also consider giving grants to gospel musicians. If these are done, many gospel artists can be able to reach their target audience.

What challenges are you currently facing in the music industry?

The challenges are not easy to come by. I am currently faced with the questions of how to get my songs across to a larger or global audience, and how to have access to those I look up to as mentors in the music industry, as mentioned earlier. The questions of financial implications are also there. Currently, I do not have a promoter or a marketer.

How do your family and church assist you in your music and ministerial career?

They have been a great help to me in terms of encouragement, advice, prayers and financial assistance. I remain grateful to my husband who keeps encouraging and motivating me; to my family, church and most especially, my father-in Evangelist E.O. Falade for his prayers and spiritual guidance. My appreciation also goes to my pastor at GOFAMINT Glory Centre, Pastor Elvis. He has also helped me in no small measures.

Where do you see yourself and your music/ministerial career in five years?

In the next five years, I see the promises of God concerning my ministry coming to reality. I strongly believe in the word of God in Proverb 4:18 which says: “The part of the just is as the shining light that shines more and more until the perfect day.”

