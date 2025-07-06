Why I can’t be with only one woman — Don Jazzy

Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has explained why he cannot commit to a monogamous relationship, citing a lack of discipline in staying with one woman.

Speaking during an appearance on The Nancy Isime Show, Don Jazzy stated that while his honesty on the subject might deter some women, he prefers being upfront rather than making promises he cannot keep.

“I don’t believe that I am strong enough to be with [only] one person. I think. People will run away from me being truthful. I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person,” he said.

He went on to explain that, unlike some people who remain faithful once they are attracted to someone, he continues to find other women attractive even when in a relationship.

“Some people have the strength to be attracted to somebody [and no one else afterwards]. But for me, the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman. She is also beautiful,” Don Jazzy explained.

