Why I called Olubadan ‘my dear brother’ — Peter Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained why he addressed the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as “my dear brother,” following criticisms on social media.

Tribune Online reports that Obi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, congratulated the monarch on his installation, saying:

“I warmly congratulate my dear brother, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“His ascension to this revered throne is a celebration for the people of Ibadan and a source of pride for the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.”

The phrase “my dear brother” sparked backlash, with many describing it as a breach of cultural protocol.

Reacting in another post on Sunday, Obi clarified that his words were never meant to disrespect the throne, emphasising that his message was purely out of goodwill.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.”

Explaining further, Obi said he often uses the expression “my dear elder brother” to describe individuals he holds in high regard, citing similar affectionate references to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing. I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them.

“However, those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals especially close to me,” he noted.

Reiterating that his intent was not malicious, he added, “In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill.”

