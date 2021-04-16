Why I am the new street fashion artistic director ― Kennedy Ofubu

Self-acclaimed street artistic director, Kennedy Ofubu, who runs street-wear clothing has said he wants to keep setting trends that will keep him as one of the most talked-about directors within and outside Nigeria.

Describing his work as a source of inspiration to other budding fashion designers in Africa, Kennedy said he is more interested in promoting a lifestyle with his brand, which he called the Calm Down Inc.

Speaking about his dream, he says “It’s not just fashion for me but a lifestyle.”

Having grown up in the busy streets of Lagos Kennedy said he became fascinated with fashion from an early age. Recalling the journey, he revealed how he was unanimously voted the best dressed kid in his neighborhood and school, adding that his dress sense rubbed off on his family members.

With celebrities like Mompha, Lanre Typical, Bad Boy Timz, Shuddy Funds (Naira Marley’s younger brother) patronising Calm Down Inc, Kennedy has already broken into the Nigerian entertainment scene and his designs are initiating new conversations on how African art should look like.

Despite not growing up in affluence and having access to expensive clothes, he knew how to match the thrifty but quality clothes he had in his wardrobe into a nice outfit for a party or event. In his family, he was always the go-to person for ideas on the right cloth to wear for an event. He replicated the same feat with his friends.

According to Kennedy, it is his dream to build the biggest street-wear brand in the world. And the talented entrepreneur isn’t far from the goal. As the Artistic Director of Calm Down Inc, he oversees the creative process of designing and producing clothes that lovers of street-wear fashion crave for.

Armed with a degree in Economics from the University of Ilorin, he oversees the day-to-day operations of the business and ensures that the brand breaks even always. With branches in Lagos and Dubai, Calm Down Inc is adherent to the maxim: “Luxury must be comfortable.” Their recent collection, Substance, is a testament to the fact.

Though his wears are tagged luxury, his target audience is able to afford them seamlessly without breaking the bank. Fusing Luxury, Quality and Comfort into one product, Kennedy deserves the accolade of being called a genius. Dubbed the number one fashion designer by some fans, Kennedy and Calm Down Inc are serving a large clientele base spread across Africa and Asia.

