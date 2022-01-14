‘Why I am passionate about telling Nigerian stories’

Omotunde Adebowale David, popular as Lolo1, is a Nollywood actress, a Nigerian radio presenter, and an epitome of a true Nigerian. Over the years, the screen favourite has become a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment space. With her iconic role as ‘Adaku’ in Jenifa’s Diaries, her fame has only increased. As a filmmaker, she speaks on being a true Nigerian with a flair for telling our stories with local languages and the themes her new project explores.

Tell us about your latest film project

This is my second project. The truth is that I love to do indigenous movies. A lot of people think that we can’t tell stories in our languages and I wonder why. For this reason, my latest project is in Yoruba and it is subtitled. It is called ‘Deja Vu’.

How would you describe the story?

It’s a great story. It’s a love story with some kinks. I like to do a little bit of something supernatural. There is something called sleepwalking, and a `lot of people do not know that it is a psychological thing. In my first movie, I toyed with multiple sclerosis. I put a little bit of light on it, and it is called ‘When love is not enough’. People would generally ask that ‘Lolo, why are you doing this kind of movie?’ I want to tell stories that let people know that there is more to life than what they know or think. My goal is to expand their minds. I think people should look forward to this one too.

Is it a cinema project?

I really want to put it on Youtube but if I can try the South West, why not? Especially because the movie is in Yoruba Language, I might be able to do South-West. I will decide with my team. Right now, we are just editing and we are almost at the tail end of editing.

Who are those we can expect to see in there?

Mobimpe Oyebade, Lateef Adedimeji, Lola Idije, Toyin Alausa and a few others. It is going to be really amazing.

In a recent interview, the head of local original content at Amazon Prime said they are looking to work with Nigerian producers that are interested in exploring diverse genres. Seeing as you are already making some of those kinds of movies, are you looking to tap into that.

Yes. I think it is great that they are beginning to focus on this. You know in Africa, especially Nigeria, we are just kind of timid to tell our own stories the way we want it told I know how many movies I have watched in Swahili, Zulu, Tanzania, and I keep watching them because the content is great. So why can’t we do the same in Nigeria now that we are having international platforms interested? I would definitely want to be a part of it.

Many still don’t believe you are a Yoruba woman.

I do still get people who still ask me to confirm that I am, but I wonder why I should still be getting that because people can simply Google now. But, it’s okay. There is nothing even wrong with you being thought to be from a certain tribe.

I grew up with the ‘one Nigeria’ mentality. In fact, my earliest influences were Igbo. All our tenants were Igbo, so I would eat my mother’s ikokore upstairs and go to Mama Chinedu’s house and eat egunsi and onugbu, bitter leaf, edikang ikong and all that. It is now that we are fractionalising and making everything about tribe and culture. We forget that we are Nigerians, and that is who I am.

How many languages do you speak?

I speak Ijebu, regular Yoruba, English… I am learning French, and my daughter wants to teach me Korea so I am trying to learn that also because who knows where we could find ourselves.

What else do you have cooking?

I am writing a book presently, and I hope I can finish editing before my birthday in April. I am believing God that it will be ready.

Is it a biography?

It’s about me. Maybe a mini-biography because my life is not done. It has a lot about my experiences, my unique life as a single mother. The title is ‘I’m Still Flawed’.

