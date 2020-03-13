Why I am organising hangout for pensioners —DJ Eden

Ajewole Israel popularly known as DJ Eden has over ten years experience in disc jockeying. In this interview by NIYI OYEDEJI, he speaks about his voyage so far and he is planning to organize a hangout for pensioners in Oyo State.

How has the journey been so far?

I have been into disc jockeying (DJ) profession since 2007. Though, then the passion and zeal wasn’t really there. It was just for fun and I gigged at friends’ birthday with a compatible inbuilt CD player.

The real game started 2009 when I gained admission into the polytechnic and needed means to survive, then, I officially started gigging in2009. Apart from being an event DJ, I love being a radio DJ and I have worked with lots of radio stations as disc jockey. Presently, am the official DJ for Pensioners FM 106.7 Ibadan the first of its kind in Africa.

The journey has been tough and rough. When I started the game, all I could afford was a mere desktop computer, an inbuilt CD player and when I have gig, I will need to go and rent equipment (speaker, microphone, amplifier and the rest) from other DJs. After the gig, I will have nothing left but, I kept my head straight, double the hustle and disciplined myself to be able to save from the little I earned.

On holidays, I will go and do menial jobs just to be able to save money to get my own equipment. Then when I was in school I was into student unionism and later rose to the level of becoming the SUG President.

My very first DJ set was a used Pioneer CDJ 400 I bought for N250 from a senior colleague in Kano, in 2013. It has really not been easy. But thank God for where we are today.

What are your greatest achievements so far?

One of the greatest achievements I believe any man could boast of is to be able to impact knowledge into others. I have trained many people within this short time and they are now DJs on their own. They aren’t seeking for any white collar job, they are entrepreneurs. I always feel honored and satisfied seeing them. I have received several awards and I receive lots of call when people listen to my show on radio. I have handled lots of wedding events that have gig and till today they keep appreciating my job as part of the vendor that gave their once in a life time event joy. All these testimonies are very important to me.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve encountered as a DJ?

I have encountered lots of challenges but the one I can never forget was June 2nd, 2019. I was preparing to travel when my branded vehicle was stolen from the park. This was my major means of moving my equipment, but some set of heartless individuals stole it. I was down cast then till now, I still can’t find it but God opened another door.

What are your future projects?

Well, now the project I am pushing is my music blog where people can get to download songs, music videos, get entertainment gists and news.

But I have a very big project I am planning it is called “Senior Citizens Hangout” In partnership with Nigeria Union of Pensioners (Oyo State). Due to the love and respect I have nurtured from childhood for the senior citizen, I feel delighted to host an event in celebrating the senior people.

We shall be hosting 1,000 senior citizens where they will be having a free medical checkup, have fun with a DJ and a live band, play games and win prizes. This event is scheduled for Sunday, June 6th, 2020

Who are your targeted audience and what do you seek to achieve with it?

To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honours on earth. We are targeting senior people from the age of 50 and above, including all lovers of old schools, with a total number of 1000 to 1500 population. This will be the largest social gathering of senior citizens in Ibadan, Oyo state and i have been scouting for sponsorship and partnership to bring smile onto the face of these elders.

A free medical checkup to allow the senior citizen know their health status, condition and know the state of their well being.

Music and Entertainment: There will be a live band and a DJ (strictly with old school songs). This will enable the senior citizens to be entertained, have fun and rejoice, with the reminiscence of joy and sensof belonging

Dance and comedy: Here, we are going to invite comedians and in group, to come and put smile on the faces of the senior citizens, and the participants will be fed.

Have you won any award individually so far?

While in school, I had series of award, including recognition from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Best Radio DJ in Kwara State in 2016 and lots more.

What advise do you have for younger ones who are interested in what you do?

One of the tools that worked for me in the profession is humility, then modesty. Lots of younger ones lack that. Money isn’t the first priority. I told you I started with nothing and here we are. I can proudly tell you that I am one of the few most equipped DJs in the city of Ibadan and I travel a lot inter – state gigging. In the whole of South – West Nigeria, I am the only DJ with a live display booth (A Dj stand that displays events live as they unfold).

All these were not achieved in a day, and were still hustling, because the goal is bigger, even than the dreamer.

Humble yourself, believe in yourself even if they tell you that you can’t, jettison them and focus on your dreams. One vital tool you need is prayers.