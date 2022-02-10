‘Why I am investing, promoting local fighters to dominate world combat sports’

Aisha Shaibu shocked many Nigerians with the announcement of the return of ‘Dambe’ (local fist fight) in Abuja, a few weeks ago. She is a business manager, brand developer and Managing Director of Waffle Way, SWA Global. She is also the president of SWA Sports. She told ROTIMI IGE about her businesses, lifestyle, among other things.

About early life and education.

I am a business manager and brand developer operating in sports business, food and beverage and business consultancy. I am the Managing Director of Waffle Way, SWA Global and the president of SWA Sports. I was born in the United States and raised in Abuja, Nigeria. I studied Business Studies in the United Kingdom and Entrepreneurship in Turkey. I am also Northern Nigerian and a strong patriot of my country with the zeal to make positive impact through development, empowerment and collaborations.

What birthed the idea of the fist fighting (Dambe) and why Abuja?

‘Dambe’ is an initiative of my company, SWA Sports. We decided to showcase ‘Dambe’, an ancient grassroots sports to promote its local fighters and also provide a unique live sports experience. The event was in partnership with African Warriors, a company specialising in the growth and promotion of Dambe in Nigeria and abroad. I take any opportunity I can to showcase the versatility of Arewa and how much talent we produce in the region.

Tell us about the competition and its objectives…

‘Fight night: Dambe’ brought in fighters from the Kano and Mararaba ‘Gidan Dambe’ camps, who went up against each other in 10 fighting rounds. The objective was to have them compete to determine the winning camp. ‘Dambe’ consists of two fighters per round who fight with a wrapped hand as the spear and the open palm as the shield. Whoever is first to get the other fighter on the ground through punches has succeeded in a ‘kill’. It is a truly intense, thrilling watch!

The UFC is big in Dubai, Europe etc. Where do you see the future of the sport.

I see combat sports in general welcoming more African athletes to leagues all over the world. As Africans, we are building differently and have the potential to dominate world sports. Our culture, natural talent and sportsmanship will be seen and felt all over the world soon enough. There is a lot of potential and my company exists to take sports in Africa to the next level.

How do you source funding and what challenges do you face?

We source funding through sponsors and partnerships for now but that is not enough. We need more organisations and MDAs willing to distribute grants towards the development of sports in Nigeria. The ecosystem we are trying to impact requires heavy funding and collaboration. Sports is a strong secret weapon for development in all sectors such as education, capacity building, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, among others. By attracting more support and funding, we can grow it into its potential.

You also host boxing events?

The ‘Fight night’ brand definitely intends to promote boxing eventually. We are engaging with potential partners for that vision.

How has the reception been?

Fight night: Dambe’ received a lot of positive feedback and we are pleased to have been able to deliver on that level of entertainment. It is all about getting better moving forward.

Being a woman in this kind of sport business, this endeavour may seem like uncharted waters…What narrative do you hope to send to the world about encouraging women empowerment?

It is important for more women to enter into rooms they don’t see themselves in yet. By defying the norm and choosing to work in male dominated industries, we create inclusion opportunities but that can only happen when we are brave. I don’t believe in being limited based on gender or any other creed. Hit the ground running no matter who you are or where you find yourself. Limitations don’t exist and impossible is nothing.

Your typical day?

I spend my days working with my team on strategy. I devote a lot of time to networking and research as well. I love to learn and tend to surround myself with people doing more or better than me. It is the only way to really grow. I spend most evenings with my family and a very close circle of friends.

