Why I am in love with real estate business ― Austin Nwaora

One of the youngest but thriving real estate investors, Nwaora Augustine David, who hails from Anambra State, Nigeria and is the Chief Executive Officer of Suave Properties Limited and a director at Bentell Properties Limited, has revealed the reasons behind his undying love for real estate business.

He made it known that real estate business is always fluid and interesting, given the fact that it makes one responsible for people’s needs.

“The real estate and hospitality business is an interesting one. It is one that is always fluid and evolving. As people’s taste keep getting more sophisticated, you have to meet their demands by building houses that meet and even surpass their demands. Indeed it is one where you have to keep an open mind that is docile to adaptation and learning every day.”

Born on November 2nd, 1989 to Chief Ben and Chief Mrs Nwaora, Austyn David as he is fondly and popularly known, his pursuit for excellence knows no doubt as he doesn’t take his academics and business with levity.

Having gotten two degrees from prestigious institutions; a Bachelors of Arts in Philosophy with Honours from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 2012 and a Masters in sciences in International Relations and Diplomacy from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja in 2017, he is running his PhD programme in Political Science with specialisation in International Relations which will be done soon.

According to him, he got into business as a 19-year-old man hungry for success in his father’s company till he started his own eight years ago.

“Although I was introduced into the real estate business by my father, I analysed the business objectively, and fancying it, I came to appreciate it very well. Indeed the smile and satisfaction that comes from starting a building from foundation and watching it morph into a completed masterpiece, as well as the smile a satisfied customer wears when he/she purchases one is very fulfilling. I believe that if you have been born with a silver spoon, you should endeavour to turn that silver into gold through innovation, will and hard work.’’

He made it known that his success could d be attributed to cheer belief.

“I would attribute my successes to cheer belief; belief in myself and belief in the possibilities that are yet to be attained. Indeed I owe my successes to God, hard work, and a stubborn versatility. Like one of my favourite quotes, ‘be stubborn about your goals but flexible about your methods.’’

He has achieved a lot in his career and according to him, pinpointing a particular one to call it the greatest is difficult.

“It would be hard to pinpoint a particular one. However, expanding the family real estate business by modifying the houses to meet contemporary standards, setting up my own Suave Properties Limited that furthers the legacy of contemporary and sophisticated properties which also provides jobs for alot of Nigerians, as well as setting up a foundation (Audisep foundation)that caters to people in need, especially in IDP camps and hospitals all make for great achievements in my business and life.’’

Furthermore, a popular saying states that ‘All work and no play make jack a dull boy’, Mr Austyn stated that whenever he is less busy, he loves to swim and go out with friends to see movies.

