Why I am contesting Ondo governorship election ― Erewa

A governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the October 10 governorship election, Prince Godday Tony Erewa, said he is contesting the governorship election in the state to rescue the state from total collapse and build a new Sunshine state.

Erewa who stated this while speaking with journalists after obtaining his nomination form at the National secretariat of the party said he decided to contest the election to turn around the fortune of the state, saying the present state of Ondo state called for concern.

Erewa explained that he came to pick the form to show that he is serious, focused and determined for the race ahead.

He said he will soon commence the tour of the across the 203 wards and 3009 units to intimate the people of the state, party leaders local government executives, delegates and party members about his visions and aspirations to them.

He pledged to run an all-inclusive government, just as he promised that his government would be fair, equitable and just to all in order to bring unprecedented development to the state, saying all stakeholders would be carried along in the scheme of things.

“I want to promise you an all inclusive government and promised to be fair, equitable and just, to make things easy for people so that they will not feel marginalised or left behind in what government is doing,” he said.

Erewa expressed optimism of clinching the party’s governorship ticket while he promised to create five thousand jobs during his first 100 days in office.

The PDP governorship aspirant explained that this was achievable as he currently had over two thousand workers in all his establishments.

He said that his administration would upgrade the Akure airport to an international status to open up Ondo state for a more robust economy through the involvement of foreign Investors.

The event was witnessed by some PDP leaders and selected PDP local government chairmen in the state.