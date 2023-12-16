As the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, says, he recently allocated 20% of the state’s 2024 annual budget to the education sector, having recognised the pivotal role education plays in shaping the destiny of society.

Otti stated this Saturday on the occasion of the 8th Convocation of Gregory University, Uturu, GUU, stating, “The Southeast states, including Abia, consistently produce a high number of candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

“Thus, investment in the education sector becomes imperative, and our government’s commitment is commendable. This dedication aligns with the values upheld by visionary leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara, who understood that education brings glory and honour to our people.”.

According to him, “allocating 20% and 15% of our 2024 annual budget to education and health, respectively, marks a historic milestone in Nigeria’s budgeting. This decision unequivocally demonstrates our unwavering commitment to elevating these crucial sectors to their utmost potential, ultimately benefiting our citizens.”.

Otti, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Kenechukwu Nwosu, noted, “Education is not merely a means to secure a job; it is a transformative force that enriches civic life, strengthens democracy, and lays the groundwork for economic success.”.

“As we acknowledge the prominence of education, we must recognise that both public and private institutions play vital roles in shaping the future.

“The cornerstone of prosperity lies in education, providing young minds with the tools they need to navigate an ever-evolving world. By investing in teacher training, STEM courses, and promoting critical and creative thinking, we ensure our youth are well-equipped to face the challenges of the future.

“A knowledge-based economy requires strong partnerships between academia and businesses,” he further observed, assuring that Gregory University Uturu, as a citadel of academics, “will continue to receive our support and partnership in fostering resilient economies and communities.”.

“In building a resilient economy and community, strong partnerships between educational institutions, businesses, and government are crucial. The government’s continued support and partnership with GUU will contribute to cultivating young talent and driving progress in Abia State.

“Moreover, it is crucial to recognise that education is not only a personal asset but a societal treasure capable of elevating communities and fostering inclusive growth. Therefore, the state’s commitment to allocating a significant portion of our budget to education underscores the belief that investing in knowledge is investing in the future of Abia State.

“As we move forward, let us collectively strive for harmonious collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and the private sector. This synergy is vital for creating an ecosystem where innovation, entrepreneurship, and critical thinking thrive.

“In alignment with the government’s vision, these partnerships are pivotal for driving innovation, research, and the development of a skilled workforce.

“The collaborative efforts between the government and academic institutions pave the way for initiatives that transcend traditional boundaries. By promoting research and technology transfer, we can harness the intellectual capital generated within these institutions to address real-world challenges and contribute to economic growth.”.

The journey towards building a new Abia State, Otti said, “is intricately linked with fostering partnerships with institutions of higher learning, exemplified by the invaluable collaboration with esteemed institutions like Gregory University Uturu.

“As we navigate the path towards a new Abia State, these partnerships will play a crucial role in shaping policies that promote education, innovation, and sustainable development. The goal is to create an environment where young minds are nurtured, talents are honed, and knowledge becomes a driving force for progress.”.

Otti further assured that through continued collaboration with institutions like Gregory University Uturu, “we aim to foster an ecosystem that not only meets the immediate educational needs of our youth but also positions Abia State as a hub for intellectual advancement and economic prosperity.”.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university, Gregory Okechukwu Ibe, advised the students as they celebrated, “Let us not forget the responsibility that comes with knowledge. Nigeria is facing unprecedented challenges, and we, as graduates, have a pivotal role to play in shaping a better, more inclusive future. I ask that you use your education to make a positive impact on the world.”.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university said 217 graduates were convocated, even as the university has “progressed from 3 colleges in 2012 to 11 colleges in 2024, in addition to a robust postgraduate school.”

