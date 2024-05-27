A content creator and blogger, identified as Stanley Okoruwa, arrested by the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, for allegedly defaming a businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as ‘E-Money’, has explained the reasons behind his action.

Okoruwa, who was arrested in Uromi, Delta State, following a petition from the businessman, and brought to Lagos by the Police, had, in a viral video, accused the businessman of having illicit affairs with the wife of the late Nollywood star, John Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

He also accused E-Money of being responsible for the death of the late Nollywood star, who died in a boat accident.

The suspect, who was paraded before newsmen on Monday, confessed to the crime, saying that he used the offending video to boost his followership online.

However, the spokesperson of the command, Ben Hundeying, while parading the suspect, said he would be prosecuted for cyberbullying and defamation of character.

Speaking with newsmen, Okoruwa said “I did a video about E-Money. I said a lot of things that are not true in that video, that is why the police arrested me.”

“I said something regarding a video I saw online about a woman – saying that Sir E-Money is responsible for the things that happened to Nollywood Actor, John Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope’s case.

“I said something like that, I also said that Sir E-Money was also having an affair with Junior Pope’s wife. I have never in my life met E-Money. Everything I made in that video was not true.”

Continuing, he said, ” I made the video out of trying to boost my page traffic level, I never knew it would go viral the way it went. I don’t have a bad intention to spoil Sir E-Money’s name. I was just making the video, I didn’t know it would go such wide.”

“I know the contents of the video were wrong of me to have made. I don’t know the video will escalate to that extent,” the suspect added.

Stanley stated, ” I saw that the video was already going viral, I thought pulling it down will not make sense. I decided to leave it. I have not reached out to E-Money to apologise, because I don’t have his contact to do so.

“I was already planning to make an apology video, that was when I was arrested by the police. I have been praying to have this opportunity to apologize to him. I am very sorry Sir E-Money, I don’t mean to tarnish his image, I didn’t mean to spoil his name online.”