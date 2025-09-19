Why I accepted Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers — Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained why he accepted the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in March.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, Fubara said the six-month emergency rule was a difficult period for the state, but he chose to cooperate with the president and the National Assembly.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State,” he said.

Fubara added that he resisted pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the emergency rule, including the suspension of democratic institutions.

He noted that the intervention of President Tinubu helped to broker peace among key stakeholders, including former governor Nyesom Wike, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and himself.

“We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule,” Fubara said.

He urged political leaders and stakeholders to put aside differences and work together in the interest of the people.

On behalf of the state, Fubara thanked President Tinubu “for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State.”

The development comes after Tinubu lifted the six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, declared to address political and governance issues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE