Why haven’t we had non-Caucasian Pope in 1,000 years, Omokri queries Catholic Church

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author and social commentator, has questioned why a non-Caucasian Cardinal has never been elected Catholic Church Pope for the past one thousand years.

According to Omokri, this is happening despite the majority of Catholics being non-European.

Omokri took to his social media page X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to question the Church following emergence of Pope Leo XIV from America as the new head of the Church.

Omkri wrote, “The vast majority of Catholics are not of European origin. They are of Black African, native South American, and Asian ancestry. Yet, we have not had a Pope of non-Caucasian origin in a thousand years.”

Addressing the issue from an African perspective, Omokri noted, “Africa is my constituency, and Nigeria is my proud nationality, so I will say this to the Catholic Church: Please give Black Africans and Africans in the diaspora hope that they are not just ‘fetchers of water and hewers of wood in the House of God’ as Joshua said to the Gibeonites in Joshua 9:23.”

He challenged the legitimacy of historic examples often cited to show diversity within the papacy, stating, “They give vague and arguable examples from over a thousand years ago. Even those are doubtful, such as Pope Victor I, who was allegedly Pope 1800 years ago and was of Berber origin, Pope Miltiades (1700 years ago), who was supposedly of North African descent, and Pope Gelasius I (1500 years ago) also of North African origin.”

According to Omokri, the elevation of a Black or Brown Pope would help counter perceptions of racial bias within the Church. “A Black or Brown Pope would go a long way in clearing any doubts that the Catholic Church is not a European old boys’ club whose purpose is the political domination and economic exploitation of people of other races,” he argued.

Reflecting on his heritage, Omokri highlighted the longstanding relationship between his people and the Catholic Church. “I am Itsekiri, who, along with the Binis, were the first people to embrace Catholicism in the geographical location now known as Nigeria. My ancestor, Olu Oyenakpagha, wrote to Pope Clement X in 1652 requesting additional Catholic Christian priests for the Iwere Kingdom. That letter is preserved to this day in the Vatican.”

He clarified that his remarks were not intended as an attack on the Church. “So, please do not misinterpret this as an attack on the church. My people are your age-long friends,” he said.

Omokri also drew parallels with the Anglican Church, noting the absence of non-White leadership at its highest position. “And while we are at it, how come there are more Anglicans in Nigeria than in England, yet we have never had a non-White, non-British Archbishop of Canterbury? These things matter. Are Black and Brown people condemned to be forever followers in these Euro-centric churches and never leaders?”

Continuing, the former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan recalled the early elevation of African Cardinals, questioning why none of them was elected to become Pope after the demise of Pope Francis, instead of Robert Prevost, who he said became a Cardinal in 2023.

“After all, three Black African Cardinals became Cardinals much earlier than Robert Prevost, who became a Cardinal in 2023, including Nigeria’s very dear Cardinal Arinze, who became a Cardinal in 1985.”

Omokri suggested that the lack of visible leadership opportunities for Black people in traditional churches may be a factor in the growth of African-led denominations. “This is probably why the Redeemed Christian Church of God is growing faster than either of these churches. Because some Black people are thinking that their tickets cannot take them far within those organisations and are, thus, voting with their feet.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE