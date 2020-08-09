Why gospel music should be played in clubs ― Abuja based DJ

An Abuja based gospel music Disk Jockey (Dj), Ernest Esekhile, also known DJ Ernesty, has said club owners should allow gospel music played in their clubs because gospel music is capable of healing depressed persons.

DJ Ernesty said he is a lover of good music and an instrument for the propagation of the gospel through music.

He combines his technical and musical gifts with infectious energy and passion to mix good Afrobeat gospel songs.

As a DJ for Praise Jam & KeepinitGospel Radio Shows in Abuja for almost a decade, he said he has noticed certain constraints limiting gospel music disc jockeys from thriving and the age-long perception about gospel music that is limiting their reach.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Ernesty explained how gospel music can deviate from the norm and effectively change the narrative, create a balance by having it deployed to legible places in a meaningful way for all the audiences who need it and thereby influence society with positivity and good values.

He opined that over the decades, in Africa and the world over, gospel music has been perceived as holy songs meant to be played only in a church or religious gathering.

“The new trend of Gospel music can match any other secular songs. A lot of people are depressed and they go to these clubs. God loves it when we dance.

“Things are changing especially in this COVID-19 era. There’s innovation and God is the author of all creativity. What matters is how you use it. Most of the people who listen and make music are Christians, but they run away from tagging their songs as gospel even if inspiration can be derived from it, all these happen because of the mindset of gospel music,” he noted.

When asked how he intends to change this narrative, he said ‘’I want to use my craft to target the mindset of how people see gospel music today. The reason Christians will only listen to gospel music in church and go outside to listen to other types of music is because of the stereotypical nature of most of the songs being constantly publicised.”

Furthermore, he said, “Ideally, gospel music is not meant for churchgoers and believers alone, instead it can also be a tool for inspiration, motivation and of course evangelism.

“Gospel music has very limited structure. There’s a mindset already. I want us to delve away from that, let’s look at gospel music as music first which is meant to appeal to anyone no matter the genre to which it comes. why people don’t actually listen to gospel music during weekdays is basically about the solemn mood it creates when you’re on the move for your daily activities.”

He, however, called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other stakeholders in the gospel scene to break out of the norm and embrace innovation.

“My advice to CAN is if you want to win more souls, especially the younger generation, they should try other means, break out of the norm,” DJ Ernesty added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…