Why Ghanaian president, Kanayo O. Kanayo, other prominent Africans deserve our awards —Natasha

South African entertainment entrepreneur and founder of Women in Entertainment and Media (WEM), Natasha Patience Mncube, has explained why some prominent Africans and Nigerians are being honoured with the prestigious awards she hosts.

The media personality, on Friday, through a communique to the press, stated that the awards she hosts, which will be honouring iconic Africans this month, are the Iconic Personality Award and the Africa’s Under 40 CEO Award.

Natasha added that the two awards ceremony, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, between the 26th to 30th of this month, is themed: ‘The Africa we want: Collaboration over competition for a sustainable societal advancement’.

According to the organisers of the awards, the MayorKings Agency Group, 100 African icons, including the president of Ghana, John Mahama; Nigerian Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo; South African entrepreneur and business mogul, Zamani Ndimande, among many others, will be honoured with the Iconic Personality Award.

Furthermore, according to the organisers, 40 young African CEOs will be honoured with the Africa’s Under 40 CEO Award.

The founder of MayorKings Agency Group and convener of the awards, Ambassador Dr Temisan O. Louis, said that the agency’s six awards, which reward icons across many sectors and walks of life in Africa, aim to foster innovation and progress in the continent.

Natasha stated that these prominent African personalities have distinguished themselves in their respective personal and professional lives and deserve the awards to encourage younger Africans to aspire to be like them, which will help take the continent and its people to a greater height.

“As someone at the helm of two major continental initiatives: Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Summit and the African Icons Award — both designed to spotlight emerging leaders, game-changers, and innovators driving Africa’s future — I am honoured and committed to leveraging the platform to promote African excellence and shifting the narrative of the continent on a global scale,” she said.

Prominent people scheduled to speak at the award ceremony are drawn from many African countries. Some of them include Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Dr Chichi Lion, Ambassador Adeniran Michael Timothy, Mr Lebo Gunguluza, Dr Lamidi Sikira, Ambassador Dike Chuks Ebubedike, Naftal Nghishekwa, Angel Pooe, among others.

Natasha revealed that at the award ceremony, the magazine titled ‘The African Under 40 CEO: A Compendium of Young African CEOs, Volume 3’ by Ambassador Dr Temisan O. Louis, will be launched.

She further revealed that in the coming months, she will be hosting other African-based awards of impact.

Natasha Patience Mncube is an award-winning African leader, the director of the Shining Stars Africa Awards, the brand ambassador of Premier Magazine Africa, and the face of the prestigious Zikomo Africa Awards.

Her platforms span many countries, with foundations and networks in South Africa, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Kenya through which she inspires thousands of young people to lead with purpose and pride in their African identity.

