Founded in 2012, FXPesa is a Kenyan retail broker for foreign exchange trading. A wide variety of currency pairs, as well as CFDs on indices, commodities, and equities, are available for trading by clients.

Typical spreads, platforms, and trading conditions and regulations will all be discussed in this FXPesa review as we explore the many reasons why FXPesa is a good fit for Kenyan traders.

FXPesa Regulation

As found in this FXPesa Review, the FXPesa brokerage, and its parent business EGM Securities Limited, are both governed by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Equiti Capital UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, handles all transactions. Customers in Kenya can rest assured that the site is being overseen by the competent CMA.

FXPesa Pricing

Both deposits and withdrawals on FXPesa are free of charge. However, if 180 days pass with no activity on your account, a fee will be assessed.

The spreads offered by this broker range from the Executive account (the regular account) to the Premier account (the top tier service). Average spreads for the EUR/USD start at 1.4 pips. FXPesa is also popular as a Forex broker with a ZAR account.

FXPesa Trading Platform

Both an online platform and a desktop trading platform called FXPesa Trader are available for use with FXPesa. Both systems can be accessed on the broker’s website.

The web-based platform necessitates neither installation nor downloading. After logging in, you’ll have unrestricted access to all available FX and CFD markets. The interface is straightforward and user-friendly, and it gives all the necessary resources.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is offered in addition to the proprietary platform. Among the several trading platforms available, MT4 is highly regarded.

Automated trading, signals, complex charting, and research and analysis tools are just some of the many advanced features that come standard with MT4, making it a great choice for both novice and experienced traders.

FXPesa Asset Offering





FXPesa is a forex and CFDs trading platform. When comparing FXPesa to its competitors, the broker’s extensive selection of trading assets stands out.

FXPesa Leverage

FXPesa offers a wide range of leverage amounts, depending on the asset being traded. Specifically, the leverage ratio is fixed at 1:400 for all currency pairs.

The highest allowed for most other instruments is 1:200, whereas indices can go no higher than 1:50. Even though 1:400 leverage is available, participants are under no obligation to trade using it.

Leveraged trading raises exposure to the market and thus the potential for loss. While there is a greater chance of profit, there is also a greater risk of loss.

Final Thoughts

FXPesa is widely used in Kenya as a broker for foreign exchange and contracts for difference. Many other types of currencies, indexes, commodities, and stocks are available.

FXPesa is a great option for novice foreign exchange traders because it gives them access to more currency pairs than its competitors.

In addition, traders who sign up for a premium account gain access to spreads that are far lower than the market average. Therefore, FXPesa is a great option to explore if you want to start trading in Kenya or elsewhere.

