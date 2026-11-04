Why funds for MDAs’ capital expenditure were not released in Q1 2026 — Budget Office

•As gross oil revenue book N6.36trn shortfall

•No Excess Crude account savings despite oil prices above budget benchmark

The Federal Government has attributed the non-release of funds for capital expenditure by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the first quarter of 2026 to the extension of the implementation period for the 2025 capital budget to December 31, 2026.

The extension allowed MDAs to continue utilising funds released under the previous year’s capital budget, leaving no capital allocation released under the 2026 Appropriation Act as at March 31, 2026.

The Budget Office of the Federation disclosed this in its First Quarter 2026 Budget Implementation Report, explaining that the implementation of the MDAs’ capital budget for the period stood at zero.

It, however, expressed the expectation that funds for the 2026 capital budget would be released in subsequent quarters of the fiscal year.

The development raises concerns about the pace of government-funded infrastructure projects and capital investment, particularly as the country continues to grapple with infrastructure deficits and pressure on public finances.

The delay came amid significant revenue shortfalls, particularly from the oil sector, which affected the Federal Government’s fiscal performance during the three months.

According to the report, actual gross oil revenue stood at N2.97 trillion in the first quarter, representing a shortfall of N6.36 trillion, or 68.20 percent, against the prorated quarterly target of N9.33 trillion.

The oil revenue outturn was also N1.58 trillion, or approximately 34.72 percent, below the N4.55 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The shortfall occurred, despite improved international oil prices, reflecting the inability of the country to translate favourable developments in the global oil market into higher government earnings.

Nigeria’s 2026 budget is anchored on an oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, daily production of 1.8 million barrels and an exchange rate of N1,400 to the dollar.

Global crude prices subsequently rallied sharply amid tensions between the United States and Iran, at some point exceeding $120 per barrel, raising expectations of additional oil revenue for Nigeria.

However, production constraints and other challenges continued to limit the country’s ability to maximise the benefits of higher prices.

The report also showed that gross non-oil revenue amounted to N4.91 trillion, falling short of the quarterly target of N7.26 trillion by N2.35 trillion, representing a 32.34 percent variance.

Consequently, net distributable revenue available to the three tiers of government stood at N7.11 trillion, N6.49 trillion, or 47.72 percent, below the quarterly projection.

The Budget Office observed that stronger economic growth, higher international oil prices and improvements in external-sector indicators had yet to translate into corresponding revenue performance.

It identified below-benchmark oil production as a major constraint on oil receipts, while stressing the need to expand the tax base, improve compliance, strengthen collection efficiency and ensure better remittances.

For Federal Government expenditure, actual revenue receipts stood at approximately N5.08 trillion, against a prorated quarterly projection of N9.22 trillion. This represented a shortfall of about 44.93 percent, although receipts were 2.63 percent higher than the N4.95 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

On expenditure, the Federal Government spent N9.76 trillion during the period, N7.32 trillion, or 42.85 percent, below the prorated budget estimate of N17.08 trillion.

However, spending increased by approximately N1.04 trillion, or 11.90 percent, compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Non-debt recurrent expenditure amounted to N2.77 trillion, representing a shortfall of N1.09 trillion against the quarterly estimate of N3.86 trillion. The figure was nevertheless 23.66 percent higher than the previous year’s outturn.

The report further indicated that the Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N4.69 trillion in the first quarter, compared with the projected N7.86 trillion, representing a reduction of N3.18 trillion, or 40.40 percent.

The deficit was financed through domestic borrowing of N3.90 trillion, privatisation proceeds of N3.32 billion and multilateral and bilateral project-tied loans of N287.44 billion.

Total financing amounted to N4.19 trillion, leaving an unfunded deficit of N410 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s Excess Crude Account (ECA), established to save surplus oil earnings above budget benchmarks, recorded no new accruals during the first quarter, despite the improved international oil price environment.

The Budget Office said the account opened the year with a balance of $535,000, with no accrued interest on investments and no withdrawals recorded during the period.

Consequently, its balance remained unchanged at $535,000 as at March 31, 2026.

The development underscores the limited fiscal buffers available to the government to cushion the economy against oil price volatility and revenue shocks.

The report also disclosed that the Federal Government was implementing measures to contain recurrent expenditure growth in line with the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Among the measures was an embargo on unapproved recruitment by MDAs, with all recruitment and payroll enrolment requests requiring prior clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The Budget Office stressed the need to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation and reduce the country’s dependence on volatile oil receipts to improve fiscal sustainability.