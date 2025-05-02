Why Ford recalled thousands of Ranger, Everest vehicles in Australia

Ford has urgently recalled 13,490 Ranger utes and Everest SUVs across Australia. The affected models, built between 2022 and 2025, are fitted with the 3.0-litre ‘Lion’ V6 engine.

A manufacturing defect could cause the left-hand camshaft sprocket to fracture. If this happens, the engine may stall suddenly, resulting in a total loss of power while driving.

“This increases the risk of an accident, serious injury, or even death,” Ford said in its recall notice.

Owners on social media have reported breakdowns without warning. One user shared a photo of his Ranger on a tow truck and said Ford replaced the engine without explaining the failure. Others mentioned engine replacements after just 68km or 600km.

Ford says affected vehicles will be inspected by dealers to identify faulty sprockets. If needed, parts will be replaced free of charge.

For now, Ford says drivers can continue using their vehicles as normal.

This comes after a 2024 recall of nearly 40,000 Everest and Transit Custom vans over a window software fault that could cause injury.

Ford will contact affected customers directly. For questions, contact the Ford Customer Relationship Centre on 133 673.