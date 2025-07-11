Why Ford recalled over 850,000 cars in US

Ford Motor Company has announced a major recall involving more than 850,000 vehicles across the United States.

The decision to recall Ford cars in the US comes after the discovery of a defect in the low-pressure fuel pump, which could lead to engine stalling while driving, a condition that increases the risk of accidents.

The recall affects a broad selection of Ford and Lincoln-branded models from recent years.

Vehicles included in the recall are Ford Broncos, Explorers, F-150s, and larger trucks like the F-250 SD to F-550 SD, as well as Lincoln Aviators and Navigators, among others.

According to documents released this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem stems from a potential failure in the fuel pump that could interrupt the engine’s operation while the vehicle is in motion.

Ford is expected to start mailing out notification letters to affected vehicle owners beginning Monday, July 14. These letters will inform them of the potential dangers tied to fuel pump failure and provide updates on what to do next.

However, the automaker has not yet finalised a solution. The NHTSA report mentions that a remedy is still in development, and Ford has not given a specific timeline for when repairs will become available to the public.

Once the fix is ready, owners will receive a second letter from Ford with details on how and when to bring their cars in for free service at an authorised dealership. Until then, they are advised to be cautious and stay alert for any warning signs.

Ford says it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries linked to the issue so far. Still, drivers are urged to watch out for early warning signs, such as reduced engine power, the check engine light, or inconsistent vehicle performance.

The risk of pump failure is said to be higher in warm weather or when the fuel level is low. Investigations revealed that issues like internal contamination of the jet pump and certain supplier-related changes during the production process may be contributing factors.

Ford estimates that about 10% of the 850,318 vehicles recalled in the U.S. may be affected by the defect. The recall covers models primarily from the 2021 to 2023 model years, including the Ford Mustang, Expedition, and several heavy-duty trucks.

The Associated Press reached out to Ford for further comments on the recall. In the meantime, owners are encouraged to stay informed through NHTSA’s website or by contacting Ford customer service directly for updates regarding their specific vehicle.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

