Why FG reintroduced history in basic education curriculum – Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has reintroduced Nigerian history as a compulsory subject in the national basic education curriculum to “foster national identity, unity, patriotism, and responsible citizenship among young Nigerians.”

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday in a release signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

He explained that the new curriculum was designed to rekindle pride in Nigeria’s past, nurture civic consciousness, and equip learners with the knowledge and values needed for responsible nation-building. Alausa also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for championing the reform under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“For the first time in decades, Nigerian pupils will study Nigerian History continuously from Primary 1 through Junior Secondary School 3. Students in SSS 1–3 will learn the newly developed subject Civic and Heritage Studies, which integrates Nigerian History with Civic Education. This innovative approach ensures learners understand the nation’s story while cultivating the values of citizenship, responsibility, and service,” the minister said.

Why FG reintroduces history in basic education curriculum – Alausae added that pupils in Primary 1–6 would be taught Nigeria’s origins, heroes and heroines, traditional rulers, cultural heritage, political evolution, geography, environment, economy, religions, colonial administration, and post-independence governance.

For JSS 1–3, the Civic and Heritage Studies curriculum will cover early Nigerian civilisations, pre-colonial states, West African empires, trans-Saharan trade, European contacts, amalgamation, independence movement, and democratic governance, blended with civic values to strengthen national unity.

According to him, the reform represents “a priceless gift to the nation,” reconnecting children with their roots while inspiring pride, unity, and commitment to Nigeria’s development.

The Ministry has released the revised curriculum and will collaborate with stakeholders to provide resources, retrain teachers, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation to ensure its success.

Alausa urged parents, educators, and communities to support the reform as a shared responsibility in raising patriotic, disciplined, and forward-looking citizens.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE