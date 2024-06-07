The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed why the Tinubu-led administration is considering relocating Ikoyi prison and other correctional centres from urban areas to different locations.

This announcement was made during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, 6th June, 2024.

Minister Tunji-Ojo highlighted that urbanization has encroached on the designated buffer zones around correctional centers in the country.

He stated, “Under this administration, we haven’t experienced any jail attacks. What we had was a force majeure incident in Suleja, where the correctional centre, built in 1914, is now 110 years old.

President Tinubu inherited 256 correctional centres needing attention. It’s unrealistic to expect a complete overhaul in one year.”

He emphasised the impact of urbanization, citing the example of the Suleja correctional centre, which was only 7 meters away from the nearest house, instead of the legally required 100-meter buffer zone.

He added that urbanization has deeply encroached on these areas. The Ikoyi Correctional Centre, for instance, shares a fence with another house.

He said, ”I must talk about urbanisation. Look at Suleja for example, the Suleja correctional centre that came down was only 7 metres away from the next house. Instead of what the law says which is a buffer space of 100 metres. So, urbanisation has eaten deep.

“Look at Ikoyi Correctional Centre sharing a fence with (another house). What’s (a) correctional centre doing in Ikoyi? This administration is looking at being able to initiate the process of possibly relocating some of these correctional centres.”

Furthermore, the minister announced plans to begin an “inmate audit” across the 256 correctional centers in the country.

The goal is to sanitize the system by freeing individuals who should not be there in the first place.

Minister Tunji-Ojo noted that President Bola Tinubu inherited many outdated correctional centers in need of renovation.

The government has already started rebuilding and renovating some prisons.

He remarked, “We’ve renovated over 10 correctional centers under this administration. The government has done remarkable work at the Kuje correctional center.”