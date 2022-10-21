Why FG inaugurated Oba Lamidi Adeyemi stadium in Oyo ― Dare

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, on Thursday, said the inauguration of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III mini stadium in the ancient Oyo town by the Federal Government was informed by the need to encourage the youth to explore their potential in sports and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the nation.

He also said the stadium is critical to the recognition of the legacies of Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in the sports industry and the socioeconomic growth of Oyo township.

Speaking during the inauguration of the facility, which was hitherto a dump site, located at Oke Aremo area of the town, Dare said, “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III mini-stadium” was initiated by one of the children of the late monarch who is a member of the House of Representatives for the Oyo Federal Constituency, Prince Akeem Adeyemi (a.k.a. Skimeh).

“It was facilitated by the lawmaker in conjunction with the Metropolitan Development Association led by retired Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, and assisted by the Federal Ministry of Sports.

“This feat was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that youths of the country are encouraged to be useful to their communities, and thereby shun vices. We appreciated the late Alaafin and his son, Prince Akeem for initiating the idea of turning the dump site into a useful mini stadium, thus contributing to the environmental sanitation of the community.”

The inauguration of the football arcade was witnessed by many eminent personalities and indigenes of Oyo, who watched the selected stars from Oyo and Ibadan played against each other to the admiration of all.

Among the players were former soccer stars including Dimeji Lawal, Dele Ajiboye, Muyiwa Lawal, and Ademola Ikudaisi, with Skimeh as captain of the Oyo Alaafin Ambassador.





The minister was accompanied by the Director-General of the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Professor Olawale Morounkola, the director of procurement, Mr Segun Oke, Engineer Tunji Okedairo, acting director, the Facility and Stadium Management Department, among others.