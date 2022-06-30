Why FG airports concession plans may fail

IF truth be told most of the challenges confronting Nigeria’s society including its various sectors of economy can be traced to lack of planning and failure to understudy how things are done in other clime where things are working according to plans.

Looking at the various problems bedeviling the society particularly the act of governance, many of those occupying the different positions on behalf of the generality of Nigerians embark on so many actions without giving a damn about the future consequences of their actions while they are no longer on their seats.

Many government officials take some actions on the premise that they cannot be challenged even if such actions at the end rub off on the people on whose behalf they claim they are doing it.

This not too good attitude which is not limited to a particular part of governance is mainly responsible for the seemingly sufferings of the people in view of the negative impact of such uncoordinated plans.

It’s here in Nigeria that a government official dabbles into issues that will affect the entire citizens even when the reality is on ground that such action may not be feasible subsequently and get away with them at the expense of public funds.

This brings to the fore the move by the minister of aviation to go ahead with the questionable resolve to concession the four most viable airports across the country.

Since the minister on behalf of the government long ago announced its intention to concession or privatize the four airports, there have been reservations about it from key players who queried the sincerity of the move and the type of model that government wants to adopt in achieving this goal.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





It is not certain that most of the questions asked by the key players about the concession have been answered while the minister insisted that there was no going back on as if the concerned airports are not the national legacy of the entire Nigerians.

Agreed that the airports may not be where they are suppose to be as regards development and profitability which a transparent concession policy would have taken care of, unfortunately, not much is known about this as the every information regarding the exercise remains with few people.

As good as the concession project would have been, the mode employed in achieving it has continued to raise questions especially with the recent trip embarked upon by the minister and and some of his officials to both the Brasilia airports in Brazil and Istanbul in Turkey as a move to understudy the successful concessioned airports.

To many stakeholders, this trip if it had been taken some years back would have been reasonable and not now when the concession planning had almost be signed and sealed in secrecy.

Among the questions on the lips of many include: why the minister desired to be economical with the required information about the concession, the criteria for choosing the only viable airports, how the minister thinks that the remaining few months for this government to leave office will be enough to carry out a standard concession that will outlive this administration.

Those asking questions have based their position on the fear that hurriedly rushing to embark on such a gigantic project at the peak of electioneering campaigns for another government may end up not only in futility but a waste of public funds as a similar situation occurred when unknown huge public funding was used to unveil the then proposed national carrier at the Farnborough air Show in London.

Without doubt, airport concession would take the airports far but the problem is with the style and timing in view of the obvious fact that this government has less than six months to actively stay and it is not certain if the next government will buy into the policy.

With the little time remaining for this government, there is no point delving into too many projects which may not be concluded or if when concluded, may suffer a broken jaw that may further batter Nigeria’s image in the areas of private investments as it happened in the Air Nigeria/Virgin Atlantic project, FAAN/Bi-Courtney and many others.

The minister should use the little time remaining to focus on the Nigeria Air project as efforts have gone far for the airline to obtain its Air Operators License that will enable the airline hit the sky.

Achieving only this feat will surely put his name in the good book of many supporters of the new national carrier’s project coming 19 years after the liquidation of the former carrier, Nigeria Airways.

In all honesty, there is no need putting hands into so many projects that may become abandoned with the short time remaining as the 2023 election campaigns are about to start. Nigeria cannot continue to waste funds on projects that are not well planned for.