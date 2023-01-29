Why export tonnage dropped at Tin-Can Ports in 2022 – Customs

The Tin-Can Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the weekend revealed that in 2022, export tonnage dropped from 1,723,986.8 tons recorded in 2021 to 336,179.5 in 2022.

This is even as the Customs attributed the drop in export tonnage to current fiscal policy of the Federal Government which prohibited the export of wood and wooden products, as well as global unrest and it’s economic challenges.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos over the weekend, Customs Area Controller of the Tin-Can Customs Command, Controller Kunle Oloyede explained that upon resumption at the Command, he had to order for the return of over 30 export containers that had left Tin-Can Ports due to governments fiscal policy that prohibits such export.

According to Controller Oloyede, “The Command recorded significant increase in the FOB value of export in 2022 to the tune of N242, 365, 322, 333.00 compared to the N141,985,109,159.00 recorded in 2021. This represented an improvement in the FOB value by 34.4%.

“However, the export report for 2022 showed a decrease in tonnage from 1,723,986.8 tons recorded in 2021 to 336,179.5 recorded in 2022. The decrease in tonnage could be attributed to current Government fiscal policy which prohibits the export of wood and wooden products as well as global economic challenges.

“The commodities exported through the Command includes Cocoa Beans, Insecticides, Dried Ginger, Empty bottles, Soya Beans, Cashew Nuts, Cigarettes, Rubber, Cocoa Butter, Frozen Shrimps, Copper Ingots, Aluminum Ingots, Sesame seeds, and other manufactured items.”

Controller Oloyede, further disclosed that in 2022, the command Intercepted 38 different contrabands such as illicit, fake drugs, bales of second hand clothing among others worth over N1.8billion.

The Tin-Can Customs Controller warned importers of illicit and fake drugs to steer clear of the command, saying processes are on ground to intercept importation of illicit goods through the command.

“The Command increased surveillance on declarations made in the Command In order to sniff out improper declarations as well as offending items. This paid off with the Command recording a total of 38 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.85billion.

“These seizures comprise of 763kgs of Colarado, Cannabis Sativa weighing 345.1kg with a street market value of N714.6million; 5060 pieces of used Motor Tyre; 1,150 Bales of second hand clothing; 1,190 Cartons of 20per Cartons of Potassuem Bromate and Baking Powder; 11,392 Cartons of 1200 per Carton Armcol Injection Chloroquine Phosphate 322.5mg.5ml (IV and IM); 206,000 pieces of finished matchets; 1383 cartons of 50 rolls per carton of cigarettes and 650 cartons of 50 pieces per carton of New Ladies Shoes.





“Others are, 2,666 pieces in 36 pallets of New Starter Ex-Premium inverter Battery; 1980 cartons of Assorted Non-Alcoholic Beverages and 1048 Cartons of Tilda Basmatic Rice; 2594 pieces of Ammunition and 20 pieces of Arms comprising of 1 Pistol with 611090 (S/W) model JCP 40mm; 1 Used Co2 Air Pistol with accessories cal 117(4.5m)BM; 1 Marksman repeater pistol, 6 Mace pepper gun and 10 suspected arms of various types.

“This seizure record when compared with the 2021 record of 27 seizures with a DN of N607,267,617.00 only. This shows an ” increase of 11 seizures and N1,239,104,466.50. The increase in DPV rate could be associated with increased surveillance and intensified anti-smuggling drive, high value of seized items and the Naira-Dollar depreciation which leads to high exchange rate on imported items.”

On revenue generated, Controller Oloyede explained that the command generated N574.3billiion in 2022, surpassing it’s 2021 record by N80.6bn