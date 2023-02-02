The Tin-Can Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recently revealed that in 2022, export tonnage dropped from 1,723,986.8 tonnes recorded in 2021 to 336,179.5 in 2022.

The Command attributed the drop in export tonnage to current fiscal policy of the Federal Government which prohibited the export of wood and wooden products, as well as global unrest and its economic challenges.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Customs Area Controller of the Tin-Can Customs Command, Controller Kunle Oloyede, explained that upon resumption at the Command, he had to order for the return of over 30 export containers that had left Tin-Can Ports due to government’s fiscal policy that prohibits such export.

He said, “The Command recorded a significant increase in the FOB value of export in 2022 to the tune of N242,365,322, 333 compared to the N141,985,109,159 recorded in 2021. This represented an improvement in the FOB value by 34.4 percent.

“However, the export report for 2022 showed a decrease in tonnage from 1,723,986.8 tons recorded in 2021 to 336,179.5 recorded in 2022. The decrease in tonnage could be attributed to current government fiscal policy which prohibits the export of wood and wooden products as well as global economic challenges.

“The commodities exported through the Command include cocoa beans, insecticides, dried ginger, empty bottles, soya beans, cashew nuts, cigarettes, rubber, cocoa butter, frozen shrimps, copper ingots, aluminum ingots, sesame seeds, and other manufactured items.”

Controller Oloyede further disclosed that in 2022, the command intercepted 38 different contrabands such as illicit, fake drugs, bales of second hand clothing, among others worth over N1.8 billion.

The Tin-Can Customs Controller warned importers of illicit and fake drugs to steer clear of the command, saying processes are on ground to intercept importation of illicit goods through the command.

